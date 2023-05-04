Attorney General Reginald Armour has requested urgent advice on the merits of an appeal with respect to the matter surrounding firearms dealer Brent Thomas.
In a media release yesterday, he also defended National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds for comments he made on the matter, saying the minister did nothing wrong.
On April 25, High Court Justice Devindra Rampersad ordered criminal charges against Thomas be stayed, as he criticised the actions of the police in “abducting” Thomas from Barbados.
The matter has triggered outrage both in Trinidad and Barbados, and questions have been raised with respect to an overreach and abuse of power.
The AG said yesterday he acknowledges that the findings of the judge in the matter raise serious concerns as to the constitutional propriety of actions of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“Insofar as I am responsible for the defence of constitutional propriety of agents of the State and on the matter having been brought to my attention, I have asked to be fully briefed on the facts of this matter, and requested urgent advice on the merits of an appeal from lead counsel representing the Attorney General,” he said.
He said his attention was also drawn to recent reported remarks made by Hinds on a television programme on Monday.
He said Hinds spoke to the hard work of the members of the T&T Police Service in the fight against crime and criminals in this country, and to the fight in which all law-abiding citizens and all institutions are engaged for “the soul of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Noting further that Hinds’ remarks also touched on the judgment of the High Court in the Thomas matter, Armour said in the course of his general remarks, Hinds made a statement that the “criminals have friends everywhere in this country”, which could be interpreted, inferentially, to impact the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago.
Armour said he has viewed the television recording of Hinds’ news conference, which gave rise to newspaper reports on May 3, 2023, and has spoken with Hinds. “I am satisfied that it was not the intention of the Minister, in any way, to impugn the integrity of the Judiciary of this country, either in any particular matter or generally,” he said.
Armour added, “The minister, like all members of the Government of this country, has a healthy respect for the integrity and exceptional competence of our Judiciary—a fact which is amply recorded as we continue to seek to persuade the Parliamentary Opposition to support legislation to make the Caribbean Court of Justice—our judges, our final Court of Appeal, to replace the Judicial Committee.”
The AG ended, “As Attorney General, I issue this statement to put assurance beyond doubt on this important subject, which must not allow any room for mischief.”