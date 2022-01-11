AG: Sex crime detection shame

Of 2,282 sexual offences reported in Trinidad and Tobago in the past five years, 647 were “detected”, at a detection rate of 28.3 per cent, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.
He delivered the statistics as he lamented the Parliament’s failure to pass the Cyber Crime Bill 2017 that would have addressed some digital-based offences such as voyeurism, revenge porn and the capturing and sharing of images of a personal nature without consent.
The AG was piloting in the Senate the second reading of the The Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No 3) Bill, 2021, which he called “complicated” and said Government was putting out a suggestion on policy, the details of which are worked out along the way, including through consultation.
With the failure to pass the cyber crime legislation, Al-Rawi said some means for mitigating crimes of such a nature was now being attempted through The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill.
The figures given by the AG on reported sexual offences were generated from 2017 to 2021, he said. He noted there were aspects of current law which touched on some issues in the Bill before the Senate, such as an indecent offence that might capture a peeping Tom, but specific laws were needed to address a wide range of sexual crimes.
In emphasising the need for the laws being proposed, the AG later referenced a case in Egypt but which he said has occurred in T&T, of children and teenagers committing suicide after being cyber-bullied.
Al-Rawi said the (Amendment) Bill was complicated and in his own view, should go before a special select committee of the Senate as part of the process to ensure that “the particulars work themselves out right”.
The AG on several occasions criticised the fact that the Cyber Crime Bill 2017 had not found support with the Opposition and could not be passed.
The proposed Bill imposes fines on anyone found guilty of seeking sexual gratification or causing upset by spying on a person engaged in a “private act”, with further definitions in the Bill as to circumstances, digital devices such as cell phones and the capturing, sharing or peddling of images.
The legislation provides for a magistrate to impose two years’ jail and a $250,000 fine, while the High Court can impose five years’ jail and a $750,000 fine.
Creating fake pornographic images using the faces of real people is also addressed while the sharing of intimate images without a person’s consent is proposed to be a singular offence.
No contributions by some NGOs
Al-Rawi said in developing the The Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No 3) Bill, 2021, Government sought the assistance of many entities and stakeholders, some of whom never responded.
The Office of the Attorney General would have asked for submissions from The University of the West Indies Research Department, The Rape Crisis Centre, Women of Substance, the Coalition Against Domestic Violence (CADV), the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Judiciary, the Public Defenders Department, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Prisons, the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of National Security, the British High Commission, the Caribbean Male Action Network (CariMAN), the Police Complaints Authority and The Candlelight Movement.
Al-Rawi said: “We did not receive submissions from The Candlelight Movement, quite surprisingly”.
The Movement was formed from civil and political activists following several murders from late 2020 to early 2021, including of young women, and sparked large gatherings in protests around the country in February this year.
The AG said CADV, The UWI, the Law Association and CariMAN were among those who also did not make submissions.
“We wrote on numerous occasions asking for their submissions and inviting them to please come in,” he said.
He recalled that on June 15, 2021 and on July 9, 2021, in the Lower House, he would have indicated that the amendments were being considered.
He said the Bill had to balance the Romeo Clause, which addresses sexual activity amongst children. Also addressed was whether or not a person charged with a sexual offence should be named in the Sexual Offenders Registry which the AG noted did not find favour with stakeholders.
In addressing the consequences for victims of cyber crimes, Al-Rawi said people in public life, like him, are expected to have “thicker skins” than others.
He asked: “Can’t we all speak to seeing the dangerous assassination of character in this country almost minute by minute?”