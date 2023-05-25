Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, yesterday apologised to the Parliament for the “mistake” he made when he told the House that a breakdown of legal fees was provided for the period June 19, 2021 to March 3, 2023.
The AG offered a personal explanation to the Parliament yesterday to correct the record.
On May 10, 2023, Opposition MP Saddam Hosein moved a motion of privilege against Armour for misleading the Parliament.
Hosein said Armour deliberately misled the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) and, by extension, the House of Representatives when, in response to a question from him on May 5, the AG said he provided a list of all attorneys who would be collecting fees under the Office of the Attorney General.
Hosein said the AG had undertaken to provide the list at an SFC meeting on October 11, 2022.
Hosein said when he raised the issue of the information not being provided on May 5, the AG indicated that it was provided.
He read Armour’s response which was: “Thank you, Mr Deputy Chairman. With the greatest of respect to the Member for Barataria/San Juan, I do believe that this House would record that I have provided a record to this House, a summary listing for the 19th June, 2021 to the 3rd of March, 2023, with the names of attorneys. I actually have the listing here and I have to flip it many times; the names of all of the attorneys up to a total of $206,052,968.49. So that the categorical lapse of error on the part of my learned friend’s memory does him a disservice. The information has already been provided.”
Hosein said, contrary to what the AG said, the information was not provided.
He said as such the AG “has wilfully and/or intentionally misled the Parliament as he knew or ought to have known the statement he made was a deliberate untruth, it was false and incorrect”.
At the Parliament sitting yesterday, Armour admitted he made a mistake.
He said when he responded to Hosein’s remarks, he responded at the time with reference to documents which had been provided to him and were in his possession in the Parliament during the SFC’s discussions.
Armour said, in doing so, he “inadvertently and incorrectly” stated that the breakdown of fees for the period June 19, 2021 to March 3, 2023 had been provided to the Parliament.
The AG said in doing so he mistakenly relied on a document containing a breakdown of legal fees paid by the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA), a breakdown had been provided by the Administrative Officer of AGLA by letter dated April 5, 2023 to activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, in response to a Freedom of Information request which Maharaj had submitted to the AG’s office.
Armour said this breakdown of fees had been provided by the Office of AGLA consistent with its recognition of the Government’s duty of transparency under the Freedom of Information Act.
He said further this breakdown of fees document was not laid in Parliament nor provided to the Members of Parliament during the Third Session of the Twelfth Parliament.
Said Armour: “Madam Speaker, I take full responsibility for that inadvertent error. I wish to assure the Members of this House and the Parliament that this error was neither deliberate nor intended to mislead this Honourable House. I sincerely apologise to this Honourable House and to the Member for this inadvertent error on my part.”