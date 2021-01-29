ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi says Trinidad and Tobago has made significant strides in combating corruption despite the country’s low ranking on the 2020 Corruption Perception Index (CPI).
T&T placed 86th out of 180 countries with a below-average score of 40 out of 100, and was deemed to be the third most corrupt country in the Caribbean region.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Al-Rawi noted comments made by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye on the level of corruption within the Registrar General’s department.
During the launch of the CPI on Thursday, Thompson-Ahye had spoken of instances where previous registrars general had been offered bribes by members of the public and instances where people had purchased fraudulent birth certificates and other documents.
She lamented that T&T is perceived as a highly corrupt country.
However, Al-Rawi said the instances of corruption in the Registrar General’s department that Thompson-Ahye referred to occurred under previous administrations and he was confident that the department is in a much better place now.
“I’m confident that the Registrar General’s department, under Registrar General Bridgewater and with me as line minister, is in a far different place from what Senator Thompson-Ahye referred to,” he said.
Al-Rawi noted the various strengthening exercises that have been undertaken, including the digitisation of the entire registry, the implementation of an electronic filing system and electronic payment systems.
“Secondly, legislatively we took a number of steps to improve security and anti-fraud mechanisms for the company’s registry, for the land registry and also for the births and deaths registry.”
He said, as a result of these changes, corrupt practices are less likely to occur.
“We now have a digital footprint. Anybody that accesses our system, we know who accessed it, where they’re located, and how things go. So while Senator Thompson-Ahye may have been talking about things in the past under different attorneys general...I could tell you that under my tenure it is a completely different environment.”
Perception not actual assessment
On the level of corruption in the society, Al-Rawi pointed out that the CPI is based on opinions and perceptions and is not an actual assessment of the country’s performance.
“It is an outside anecdotal perspective, which is welcome, but let us look to what is actually assessed. One of the major assessment factors that shows that T&T has gone in the right direction is the Financial Action Task Force. The FATF has assessed T&T by an on-site assessment.”
Al-Rawi said the FATF exercise is built around certain resolutions of the United Nations, including the fight against corruption, money laundering, terrorism, etc.
“So that assessment is, to me, what matters,” he stated.
“As a result of that assessment...Trinidad and Tobago was removed from the FATF negative listing. Our brothers and sisters in Caricom are not yet in that position...so I peg Trinidad and Tobago’s success, not on an anecdotal perception index, but I will go with the FATF methodology which has physically assessed us by on-site examination.
“I welcome the report of the perception index, but it is not a report which is driven on the basis of an actual assessment of what you have and how it is working. It is an outside reflection as to where people stand. But it is not done on the basis of an actual assessment. They don’t come and check your laws, they don’t come and see if it’s working. It’s a ‘how you’re feeling’ perspective.”
The AG said there is still work to be done in the fight against corruption and white-collar crime but he believes the country is headed in the right direction.