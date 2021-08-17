Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the three-month state of emergency (SoE) and curfew to restrict the spread of Covid-19 will expire at midnight on August 29.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Al-Rawi said any extension of the SoE will be addressed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who heads the Cabinet.
The curfew measure restricts movement between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
He said any extension of the SoE will come via a resolution of the House of Representatives by simple majority for a period of no more than three months, pursuant to Section 10 of the Constitution.
“Any further extension beyond six months in aggregate, for a further period of three months, is also provided under the Constitution on the basis that you obtain the support of three-fifths majority of both the House and Senate,” he said.
“The matter of the extension of the State of emergency is entirely a matter for the honourable Prime Minister to address in terms of the Cabinet, so the Prime Minister is the one who will speak to these matters,” said Al-Rawi.
The AG said he held the view that the range of options that Government deployed in treating with the pandemic has worked.
He said this included amendments to the parent law, the Public Health Regulations and the state of emergency regulations.
“I certainly do believe that the Government in the period January 2020 to date has successfully deployed measures which have operated in the best interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“As to the state of emergency itself, I want to be very careful to allow the Prime Minister the room to have this matter discussed and considered,” he said, adding there were a number of parameters involved in this, including the medical aspect.
T&T laws different
Al-Rawi said notwithstanding the best efforts of Opposition attorneys who brought legal challenges on “every aspect” of the management of Covid and lost, lives and livelihoods have been balanced as best as possible.
He said the epidemiological reporting demonstrated that Trinidad and Tobago is in a much better position today than when there was a shortage of hospital bed space.
Asked if the imposition of a curfew could be done outside of an SoE as was done in other countries, Al-Rawi said the matter was debatable.
However, he said the SoE as a constitutional tool precisely identified a curfew may be applied.
He said as AG, he had to be careful advising the Cabinet on its options.
Other territories have different laws, he said, noting Jamaica had its disaster measures law which applied to all of Jamaica.
Al-Rawi said that country also had a unique piece of law that went with their limited SoE operations.
“I would want to be careful and say that Trinidad and Tobago’s laws are very different from other territories, and also the constitutionality of their laws is constructed in a very different way as well,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the SoE that Trinidad and Tobago has in effect is very different from any military-type SoE.
He said the Prime Minister has always been “ahead of the game” and will make decisions after full consultations.