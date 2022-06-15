AG UNDER FIRE

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on United States authorities to investigate whether Attorney General Reginald Armour committed “perjury” and “lied” to a Miami court over his role as an attorney in the Piarco International Airport corruption case.
This as she maintained at the UNC’s Monday night forum that the AG has placed the country in a “constitutional crisis” and must be fired by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Persad-Bissessar asked has Armour “committed a crime or not committed a crime? A crime of perjury. In doing so, he has brought his office into disrepute”.
She later called on the United States authorities to investigate whether Armour committed the felony of perjury in his declaration to the Miami court.
Persad-Bissessar added, “This may even be grounds for imprisonment because perjury is a crime. In the United States, it is known as a felony. It is a crime punishable by imprisonment and or fines.”
She said the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) “must not continue to sit quietly” and called on LATT “to add your voices. This is a very serious matter for the legal fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago, for the rule of law and the administration of justice”.
The former prime minister later said Armour’s attempts to “justify his behaviour exposes the lowest levels this government will sink to defend themselves in the face of blatant law-breaking and criminality”.
“We are in a constitutional crisis because of the actions of Mr Armour,” Persad-Bissessar said.
AG must step down
The Opposition has been critical of Armour over his involvement in the 2004 Piarco Airport corruption case, where he represented former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung and his girlfriend Renee Pierre at the Magistrate’s Court.
Armour then became the State’s main representative in the case when he became AG and Kuei Tung sought to have him recuse himself.
The Opposition has pointed out that Armour described himself to a Miami court that as a junior attorney and note-taker in the matter, when in fact he “made extensive submissions in writing and orally to the court” and “even cross-examined witnesses in that court”.
The Miami court later upheld Kuei Tung’s submission that Armour’s previous role as his lawyer created a conflict of interest and the AG was disqualified from the case, as the judge found he had breached the Florida Rules of Professional Responsibility.
Also disqualified was the firm Sequor Law, which the Opposition pointed out earned some $13.58 million in taxpayers’ money between 2015-2021.
The Opposition on Monday walked out of Parliament as Armour rose to contribute to the debate on the The Bills of Exchange (Amendment) Bill, 2022.
Persad-Bissessar said Armour “committed serious offences” and “he must step down now and if he does not, Rowley must fire him now but Rowley is hiding somewhere in California, to avoid all the major issues that are taking place”.
The Prime Minister left T&T on June 6 to attend the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California. The summit ended on Friday but Rowley has stayed on for a series of medical check-ups.
Crisis in the books
The Opposition has said Armour created a constitutional crisis as only the Attorney General can represent the State in civil matters.
The appointment of former AG, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, to represent the State in the matter must be Gazetted, the UNC has said.
Persad-Bissessar also questioned Armour stating he had “walled himself off” from the matter and listed his participation since becoming attorney general.
On the AG’s claims to the Miami court that he had been a note-taker in the case, Persad-Bissessar said: “In all my life I have never seen anybody hire a Senior Counsel to take notes, but also occasionally cross-examine witnesses.”
She said Armour had received a status report on the case, was involved in the logistics for the trial, named persons to attend mediation and trial, managed the payment of legal fees and signed a settlement agreement.
“He spoke to the legal team on three separate occasions as AG— March 30, April 10 and April 14 —all this year. And you say you recused yourself?,” Persad-Bissessar asked.
Persad-Bissessar said a Freedom of Information request is to be filed to find out the total paid to Sequor Law, as the question had not been answered in Parliament earlier Monday.
She noted that Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein had also in Parliament asked acting Prime Minister Colm Imbert whether Armour was being investigated by US authorities. Imbert stated he did not know.
Persad-Bissessar said Imbert was also “unable to tell us today if any reallocation or reassignment of the AG’s portfolio was made to give Al-Rawi power and legal authority to manage these proceedings”.
Imbert on Monday said Al-Rawi could represent T&T in the case.