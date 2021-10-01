Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is unfazed by the filing of a motion of no confidence in him by San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein.
Hosein said yesterday it was about time that a no-confidence motion was filed against the AG. “We have seen six consecutive years of legislative incompetence and legislative insanity. And now the icing on the cake is the particular 2021 Order (Commissioner of Police Selection Order, Legal Notice 183) which attempted to change the law for the appointment of a Commissioner of Police. I think the public record speaks for itself. This matter has locked the country into one of its worst constitutional crises. It is a constitutional tragedy and it was all birthed, authored and directed by the Attorney General,” Hosein said.
However the Attorney General yesterday dismissed Hosein, in whose name the motion of no confidence has been filed, as “a little boy who embarrassed himself by calling for a polling division in the middle of a forest. If he can’t figure out that they have the Main Ridge in Tobago which is a massive forest, how on earth do you expect him to pick sense in a legal argument?”.
The Attorney General said the Opposition Leader has called his resignation for the last 11 years almost on a daily basis. “She is obsessed with me. She is making a fool of herself by making allegations that there is a problem with the Order, Legal Notice 183 (under which Gary Griffith was appointed to act as Commissioner of Police), which was the subject of Senior Counsel’s advice, Senior Counsel’s settlement, approval by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and approval the legislative committees, approved by the Parliament, and where it gets insanely stupid is that it is being upheld in the court by Anand Ramlogan,” the Attorney General said.
He said Ramlogan was not challenging the Legal Notice itself. “How could a senior counsel albeit self-gifted be so dense,” he said in reference to Persad-Bissessar.
—Ria Taitt