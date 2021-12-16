AG VS DUKE

The Attorney General has asked the court to provide an interpretation of the law to determine whether or not Watson Duke is in violation of the Tobago House of Assembly Act and the Integrity in Public Life Act.
The High Court is to adjudicate “in the matter of the interpretation of the Tobago House of Assembly Act; the Integrity in Public Life Act and the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago between the Attorney General and the Tobago House of Assembly, Watson Duke and Farley Augustine”.
The application was filed yesterday.
In his affidavit, the Attorney General raised questions about whether Duke would be “impaired in the manner in which he performs his functions” and “would inevitably be involved in a conflict of interest position between his private interest and public offices”.
The Attorney General’s application arises from the appointment of Watson Duke as Deputy Chief Secretary of the THA whilst at the same time serving as president of the Public Services Association, the recognised majority union for public sector workers, and a member of the Registration Recognition and Certificate Board (RRCB) for which he is in receipt of remuneration.
The AG’s affidavit raised the question of whether Duke “would be utilising his position or giving the appearance of so doing, to influence his private interests (in this case the president of the PSA) which would include a breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act.
The AG’s affidavit raised the issue of whether Duke would be “privy to confidential information which ought not to be disclosed or utilised but which he might be (as president of the PSA) under a duty to disclose or use”.
The question of whether Duke would be “breaching his obligations of impartiality and equality of treatment imposed under Sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution, and as contained in his Oath of Office” was also raised.
The Attorney General’s affidavit raised the issue of whether Duke would be acting contrary to his obligations as a member of the Executive Council, and whether he would be seen to be affording or giving the appearance of affording preferential treatment to particular groups whom he represents, which would also be in breach of the Integrity in Public Life Act Chapter 22:01.
In his affidavit, the Attorney General stated: “As Attorney General I have received from the Chief Personnel Officer and from the Secretary of the Registration Recognition and Certificate Board, independently, requests for advice as to how these bodies are to proceed in treating with Mr Duke in light of Mr Duke’s untenable position insofar as concerns the manifest and obvious conflicts of interest in which he is mired by reason of his position as a Secretary in the Assembly.”
The AG stated in his affidavit that the determination of these questions by the Supreme Court was manifestly in the public interest.
“There is urgency in obtaining a binding determination as it affects the constitution of the Assembly and its lawful operations,” he said.
“The issues raised by these proceedings go to the constitutional and democratic legitimacy of the Assembly and the protection of the rights of the electorate.”
Not to unseat
election of anyone
He said he was “duty-bound” to seek the resolutions of the questions posed “to assist in ensuring that any and all actions and decisions taken and/or made by the Assembly will not subsequently be subject to challenge as being unlawful”.
In a statement later yesterday afternoon, the Attorney General stressed that the application does not seek to unseat the election of any person to the Assembly or to the Executive Council of the THA.
“It merely seeks to clarify the law in the THA Act, as well as the Integrity in Public Life Act, Chapter 22:01, regarding the prohibition against a Secretary of the THA and a person in public life engaging in activities which would be in conflict with his duties as a Secretary,” the AG’s statement said.
He added that the approach of requesting the court’s clarification of the law will redound to the benefit and best interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
“The court’s ultimate ruling will certainly assist in the maintenance of confidence in the THA and will avoid unwanted challenges to the actions and decisions of the Executive Council thereby ensuring transparency and protecting against challenges of unlawfulness,” he said.
Duke has offered his resignation to PSA’s Executive, which if accepted would take effect on December 31, according to the resignation letter.
The Attorney General noted in his affidavit that Duke did not provide any explanation as to why he did not simply resign immediately or at all.
He said Duke also did not state what would occur if his offer of resignation were not accepted by the Conference of Delegates.
“More significantly, he did not offer any explanation as to why he did not decline to accept an appointment as a Secretary in the first place, pending whatever period he required to place his affairs in order,” the Attorney General said.
Al-Rawi said he wrote two letters to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, but to date had received neither a substantive response nor an acknowledgement.