Ailing CAL must become efficient

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has been mandated by the Government to restructure itself and become efficient when the borders are reopened.
Responding to questions at a virtual news conference yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government cannot continue to subsidise CAL.
Imbert said when the country’s borders are reopened, which he expects to be done on a phased basis, CAL will have to become efficient.
He recalled that the Government had subsidised CAL to the tune of US$100 million (TT$700 million) in 2020 and had taken responsibility for a number of loans which it had on its books which the company could not service.
“So the Government is already committed to significant debt servicing on behalf of Caribbean Airlines, which is, in addition to the $700 million bailout we gave them in 2020. We cannot bail them out to the tune of US$100 million in 2021, unless the airline gets itself ready and makes itself as efficient as possible for resumption of flights,” he said.
He said as soon as CAL gets the signal that there is a policy by which flights can resume, he expects the airline to resume flights.
“But I expect them to resume in the most efficient shape and form that is available based on expert advice. I know they have been getting expert advice from aviation consultants in terms of what the airline should look like, how many planes it should have, what routes should fly, and that sort of thing. I know they’ve spent their time over the last six months doing this, very careful, very deliberate work, in terms of expert advice.
“And I assume as soon as the public health matters are resolved and whatever system is put in place to allow the resumption of flights that Caribbean Airlines will make a presentation to the wider public, the media, etc, and let everybody know what the restructured Caribbean Airlines will look like. Because we can’t spend another $700 million of taxpayers money on CAL in 2021, unless we can see light at the end of the tunnel, we can see them returning to profitability and so on.
“They did very, very well a couple years ago where they made an operating profit of over $100 million in one year and Covid just came and destroyed all of that. So I’m expecting CAL to show a plan for a return, at minimum, a break-even position and then towards profitability. And it will be a restructured airline,” he said.
Liabilities exceed cash
The Sunday Express reported this week that CAL has billions in liabilities yet, according to its 2020 management accounts, dated December 2020, it has just US$28 million in cash.
The accounts have revealed that CAL’s total liabilities are US$250,374,991 million-a breakdown of the current liabilities amount to $190,386,965 million, while its non-current liabilities amount to US$262,389,483 million- of that sum, $203,701,104 is in long-term financing.
In the course of the company’s operations, it accumulated losses of US$454,550,903 million.
The accounts show that CAL’s operating revenue moved from US$369,306,018 million in 2019 to a decline of US$87,873,456 million in 2020.
Since March 2020, T&T’s borders have been commercially closed but have been open for repatriation and cargo. flights.
In September 2020, CAL announced that it would temporarily lay off close to 600 employees in T&T and Jamaica for three months and there will be salary reductions for eight months- from October 15, 2020 to June 15, 2021 as the airline hoped to save around US$1.6 million a month.
CAL said it is applying these “temporary measures to support its recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Those measures, according to a statement from the airline, will involve sending some employees on no-pay leave, some salary cuts and some would be temporarily laid off. See Page 10