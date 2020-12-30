A Tobagonian man is claiming he has written 22 e-mails to National Security Minister Stuart Young and his ministry pleading for an exemption to return home.
Cuthbert Pantin, 73, sent his 22nd e-mail to the Ministry on December 26, 2020. He stated that he had written 21 e-mails to the ministry previously requesting an exemption to return home and has not received a response.
Pantin stated in his e-mail that he went to the United States in March this year, one week before the borders were closed because he had to undergo surgery and avoid going blind.
“I came here to have surgery on my eyes because I was going blind. This surgery was cancelled because of the Covid-19 and I was stuck here with no money and at the mercy of friends, and strangers,” he stated.
He said after restrictions were lifted, he had his right eye operated on August 31, 2020, and the left eye on November 2, 2020.
Pantin lamented that not only is he depending on friends and strangers to look after him in Brooklyn but he is relying on friends and family to look after his pets in Tobago.
He has three large dogs, two German Shepherds, and a Rottweiler who have to be cared for.
Pantin added that he feels abandoned by his homeland and is worried about mounting bills.
“I have bills to pay, which is quite difficult when I am in a country with no employment, and at the mercy of friends. It is very disheartening to be abandoned by your country for so long, when other people are allowed to enter the country who do not reside there. Sir, all I am requesting is that I be granted an exemption so that I can be allowed to return to my home to take care of my property and my animals. Anticipating an early response to my request,” he stated via email.
Young: Exemption fair
The Express attempted to contact Young for a response yesterday but there was none.
In a statement on Tuesday, Young stated the repatriation system was fair.
The statement came in the face of ongoing criticisms that the system is working based on favouritism . Those criticisms intensified following the exemption granted to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s daughter Sonel Rowley-Stewart and her husband as well as the son of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.
In the statement, Young noted that as at July 29 a total of 5,539 applications were made to enter Trinidad and Tobago.
As at December 23, exemptions granted totalled 9,557.
Young said this showed that the vast majority of people who were genuinely stuck outside as at March 22 were granted exemptions to return.
He also said Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic is driven by public health and science.
However, many nationals stuck abroad continue to lament the frustrations in getting home and some claim they are not even receiving an response from the ministry after numerous e-mails are sent.