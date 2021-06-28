Ailing mom asks for help to pay taxi fare for SEA child

A sick, unemployed single mother in South Trinidad has fallen on such hard times that she owes rent for her apartment and does not have money to pay for a taxi to take her daughter to school to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) on Thursday.
The 49-year-old woman told the Express yesterday via telephone she previously hustled a living as a domestic worker, market vendor and part-time cleaner with Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC) but those sources of income have dried up.
The mother, who suffered a stroke last year said cleaning jobs were almost impossible to come by because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and there has not been regular short-term employment from the PDRC.
She asked to remain anonymous so as not to draw attention to her daughter—the last of her three children—who is trying to remain focused on writing the examination this week.
The woman’s two elder children—a son, 29, who is the father of two toddlers, and a daughter, 29, who lives in Tobago, are also struggling to make ends meet, she said.
“The little savings I had has finished. I am two months overdue on the rent. I do not know what my landlord will do but I am hoping for the best. I am at my breaking point because we have nowhere to go,” she said.
The woman, who suffers from diabetes and low blood pressure, said last year she found out she had suffered a mild stroke after she experienced severe headaches and a CT scan showed bleeding to the brain and left eye.
Last year, her application to the Social Welfare Division for the rental assistance grant was rejected, she said, but was left without answers why this was so although she submitted all of the relevant documentation.
“When I called the office and inquired why the application was rejected, the person on the phone was very hoggish to me and said I had to call head office and ask them. But you have to have money on your phone to make those calls, as the numbers would ring for a long time, if people did answer they kept transferring the call and putting me on hold. So, it did not make sense after a while,” she said.
A mother’s sacrifice
The mother explained that as the school bus system is not in operation at this time, she has to hire a taxi to take her daughter to the examination.
“I will have to accompany her in the taxi to drop her off and pick her back up because I cannot trust anyone with my daughter in these times. I am not sure what that fee is, but two weeks ago I hired a car to take me to collect a hamper and the driver charged me $80 for the trip,” she said.
The mother is optimistic that her daughter would be success at her examinations since her teacher has said she has been performing well in her practice papers and has the potential to pass for her first-choice secondary school, Parvati Girls’ Hindu College in Debe.
The child uses a school-issued tablet for her online classes and studies, the mother said, and while a portion of the practice papers was donated, sometimes she sacrificed the money that was intended for medication to purchase them for her child.
“I try not to stress her out with my problems. I try to allow her to focus on her work as best as she can. But she knows what is going on because she is the only one here at home with me,” the mother said of her last child.
Councillors, MP to the rescue
Local government councillor for Barrackpore West Nicholas Kanhai told Express that he was informed of the mother’s plight at the weekend.
Together with the Local Government councillor for La Fortune/ Debe North, Krishna Persadsingh, they stepped in to assist.
Kanhai said the mother and daughter lived in the district of Debe South which was covered by their former colleague Purushottam Singh, who passed away on February 14.
He said Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal has since donated towards the outstanding rental expenses while employees of the Barrackpore West local government council office have volunteered to provide transportation for the mother and daughter for the SEA.
Kanhai said, “The people at my office have volunteered to take them on Thursday to ensure that the child reaches the examination on time, and the mother is on time to pick her back up. We also got a small donation to drop off for this family to ensure that the child is comfortable and will visit them today (Monday)”.
He added that the mother had previously worked part-time at the PDRC but due to lack of government funding there has not been regular short-term employment in the region where unemployment has sky-rocketed.
Kanhai said that anyone who is willing to assist the family with groceries or other donations can contact him at 471-0900.