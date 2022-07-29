Airport chaos blamed on Govt

Dr Roodal Moonilal

The dreadful, hours-long delay at the Immigration Department at Piarco International Airport on Tuesday is another graphic example of the incompetence and hopelessness of the Rowley administration, says Opposition Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal.

The long wait to be processed upon arrival at Piarco is a further instance of a clueless government, which is presiding over a crumbling society, he said.

“While all capable administrations have created enabling environments at ports of entry, especially during this holi­day period and in the aftermath of the Covid-19 lockdown, the Rowley regime has put its gross ineptitude on full international display,” he added.

He said apart from creating frustration for travellers, the lengthy lines at the airport could have posed a security risk.

Moonilal said the “crisis” exposed the lack of intelligence gathering by law enforcement agencies “and is another critical indictment against the bumbling Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds”. He said the United National Congress was urging Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to relieve Hinds of duties “for which he is wholly unsuited, and also to take national governance with the seriousness and urgency that it ­deserves”.

