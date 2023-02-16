The government of Guyana strongly criticised international carrier American Airlines yesterday for what it said was the inconvenience caused to T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves as they departed the South American country from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said it “sincerely regrets” the way the prime ministers were treated at the airport at Timehri yesterday morning when Rowley and Gonsalves were not allowed to check in for departure from the VIP lounge.
Instead, Rowley and Gonsalves had to leave the lounge to check in, the ministry confirmed.
“All Government protocols were in place to facilitate their departure. Despite American Airlines having been written to, prior to the arrival of the Prime Ministers in Guyana for them to be accorded the courtesies of check-in on departure from the VIP Lounge, the airline refused to acquiesce to the Ministry’s request and insisted that the Prime Ministers leave the lounge to present themselves to the check-in counter,” the Guyana Ministry stated.
Demerara Waves Online News out of Guyana reported that Rowley and Gonsalves were asked to prove they were Prime Ministers, but this could not be confirmed by the Express.
Rowley and Gonsalves had attended the 2023 International Energy Conference and Expo in Georgetown and departed yesterday on American Airlines for the Bahamas to attend the 44th Regular Meeting of the Caricom Conference of Heads of Government in Nassau.
They arrived yesterday afternoon after a connecting flight from Guyana to Miami.
The government of Guyana said it had previously “protested this position taken by American Airlines against its own high and senior government officials, but they have continued to pay scant regard to the Government’s requests for entitlements to the positions held to be respected”.
The Guyana Foreign Ministry added: “It is the Government’s intent to formally communicate its displeasure of this most recent action by the airline that has caused embarrassment not only nationally, but also to our regional friends.”
The incident was reported online around the region, including in Guyana, Jamaica and the Caymans.
A WhatsApp message sent yesterday to Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne seeking comment registered two blue ticks not long after, but no immediate response came from the minister.