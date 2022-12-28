Airport run ends in death

DO not speed, pay attention to the road, do not drive while impaired or tired, and wear your seat belt.
The caution has come from the police as a 41-year-old father of two died in an accident yesterday morning, becoming road death statistic number 88 for this year, compared to 73 last year.
Police speculated that Andy Alleyne may have fallen asleep at the wheel of his Jaguar sedan which slammed into a concrete barrier, killing him almost instantly, while sparing the lives of two women who were with him in the vehicle.
The accident occurred around 9.30 a.m., along Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, near the south entrance of The University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus.
Police said Alleyne was on his way to Piarco International Airport when, near The UWI, he struck the barrier that divides the east and west-bound lanes of the highway.
Police said he struck the barrier on the driver’s side. As a result, Alleyne sustained the worst of the injuries with a major skull fracture and his right arm was severed.
Police noted that there were no brake impressions anywhere near the point of impact, which led them to speculate that neither Alleyne nor his two passengers may have been aware of what was going on until it was too late.
The two women who were in the car were able to walk away from the crash and were seen sitting on a patch of grass a short distance away from where the accident occurred.
They were later taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were treated for minor injuries, then discharged.
The address on Alleyne’s driver’s permit stated that he lived in Diamond Vale, Diego Martin, but when the Express checked, it turned out that he last lived there almost ten years ago and was living in Santa Cruz at the time of his death.
A friend described Alleyne as easy-going.
He owned an event planning and production company known as Wide Eyed Productions, located in Maraval.
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service road safety coordinator Sgt Brent Batson yesterday lamented that it would be them who would have to convey the tragic news to Alleyne’s relatives, “especially at a time of festivity”.
“This is something the police would want to avoid at all costs and we hope that this would be the last life lost for 2022,” he added.
Batson called on drivers to “please continue to support the police’s road safety efforts by doing simple things, including not speeding and paying attention to the road, and not driving while impaired or tired”.
And with Old Year’s celebrations around the corner and Carnival straight ahead, he reminded motorists and their passengers to continue wearing their safety belts.
“We will continue with driving under the influence (DUI) efforts as we try to deter high-risk driving behaviours,” he said.