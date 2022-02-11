Akum Lum heads to States today

Katherine Akum Lum, the woman whose pelvic area was washed with lye after she underwent a hysterectomy, will depart Trinidad today for the United States to undergo reconstructive surgery.
In June 2019, Akum Lum had surgery at the St James Medical Complex that changed her life, as she was rendered bedridden after lye was used in error instead of distilled water.
The trauma and suffering she faced was highlighted in the media for the first time in two and a half years, sparking national support and ministerial intervention, which resulted in her being able to leave Trinidad for corrective surgery.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Akum Lum said she is grateful to all for their support.
She said her emotions are mixed with joy and sadness because while she is happy to have this moment, she is fearful of the risks and the possibility of never returning to the woman she was before this horror happened to her.
“I am in a state of melancholy because whilst I am happy and thankful that I am going to do the surgery, I am also sad because I don’t know what to expect,” she said.
“It’s not like when you for a vacation, when there is happiness and excitement. I am a bit stressed because I am going to do this major re-constructive surgery. I am sad that I had to expose myself and my vulnerability to the public in this way, as I am a very private person. It’s like the whole world knows that this happened to me, but because of it I was able to get help,” she said.
She said she keeps praying and has placed her trust in God to carry her through.
Forex found
An air ambulance will transport Akum Lum from Trinidad to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Virginia, to undergo surgery on February 17.
Akum Lum said the surgery is estimated to take some six hours.
“I want to be who I was before, full of energy and independent. From what they have told me, there is a possibility I would never have that 100-per cent independence again and my body would obviously never be the same,” she said.
Akum Lum, a single parent and former civil engineer, said her son, who became her primary caregiver at age nine, has suffered tremendously, and she prays she will return to him stronger.
“Today he started to cry. He knows I am going for the surgery and he is worried. I had to pray with him and ask God to give him strength. I told him to study and be strong. I reassured him that his mummy will be back,” she said.
The Express understands all required payments were made this week to the air ambulance and the foreign hospital to facilitate Akum Lum’s surgery. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had personally called Akum Lum this week, saying he would do all in his power to ensure payments were made.
There was an issue with respect to the acquiring of US currency for the payments.
Damning report
The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Quality Department had conducted an investigation two years ago, which detailed the circumstances that occurred when a bottle containing lye was used for a pelvic wash in error following a hysterectomy on Akum Lum.
The report clearly pointed to a number of failures and inefficiencies at the hospital—from process issues, equipment, people and environmental issues.
The December 9, 2019, report contained statements from a number of people, including the persons who were involved in the surgery and who testified that Akum Lum’s organs turned “black” in colour when the lye was mistakenly used.
There are photographs in the report showing Akum Lum’s organs black in colour after the pelvic wash.
The report stated that a sample of the liquid was tested by The University of the West Indies and found to be liquid containing concentrated sodium hydroxide.
It highlighted the severe shortcomings with respect to usage of distilled water, and recommended the development and implementation of a policy and procedural guidelines for the production, use, storage and disposal of unused distilled water at the facility.