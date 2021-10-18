Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says it is passing strange that Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has chosen to launch an attack against him claiming he played a major role in the current imbroglio involving the Police Service Commission (PolSC) and the selection of the next Police Commissioner.
Those attacks came even after Persad-Bissessar and former AG Anand Ramlogan SC under the previous UNC-led People’s Partnership administration utilised an order that was struck out by the High Court last week to make several appointments to the Offices of Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of Police, he said.
Al-Rawi was speaking during a virtual news conference in an attempt to “clear the air” on a number of “misrepresentations” made in recent days by the Opposition Leader.
Since 2009, Al-Rawi said a total of 188 appointments were made under the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Acting Appointments) (Selection Process) (No 2) Order 2009, many of which had taken place under Persad-Bissessar’s watch.
That Order was found to be unconstitutional by Justice Nadia Kangaloo last Thursday in an interpretation summons brought by social activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj.
In that claim, Balgobin Maharaj argued, through Ramlogan as his lead attorney, that the appointment of Gary Griffith by the Commission in August as acting Commissioner was illegal and unconstitutional.
“It is somewhat strange for the Leader of the Opposition to tell the country that the 2009 Order, that the UNC government was aware of, for them to say now was unconstitutional. That means that for five years and three months, Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Anand Ramlogan themselves acted in contravention of the law,” said the AG.
President was right
Al-Rawi questioned why the Persad-Bissessar-led administration did not previously challenge the validity of the order, pointing out that acting commissioners Dwayne Gibbs and Stephen Williams were appointed under that very Order while the People’s Partnership held office.
In the same breath, Al-Rawi said Persad-Bissessar continues to criticise Legal Order 183 that was brought into effect by Government in July of this year, but what should be noted, is that Justice Kangaloo did not strike out this Order as Persad-Bissessar was seeking to have the population believe.
“The facts are the court has upheld the Constitution and has declared that all acting appointments come to the Parliament, (it) upheld the 2021 Order, struck down the 2009 Order by which hundreds of acting appointments were allowed to prevail during the period 2009 to 2021 including the five years and three months that Mrs Persad-Bissessar was the prime minister of this country,” he said.
Legal Order 183 of 2021 was not even challenged in Balgobin-Maharaj’s claim, he said, pointing out the only declaration Justice Kangaloo made in relation to that Order was that paragraph 4 was superfluous.
This meant there was only an over-wording and was therefore not relevant to the rest of the Order.
“All this meant is that what was stated in paragraph 4 was already stated in paragraphs one to three,” said the AG.
In making reference to Persad-Bissessar’s threat to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Paula-Mae Weekes over her “continued silence” on the constitutional crisis, Al-Rawi said while Persad-Bissessar was free to do so, he questioned on what grounds she was seeking to have the President removed from office.
He pointed out the President did the proper thing by waiting until the court had delivered its judgment before speaking on the issue.
Over the weekend, he said, President Weekes issued a detailed media release that was “published and re-published in the press”.
“It was an unjustified attack on the Office of the President for Mrs Persad-Bissessar to be making the over-reach she makes now on the Office of the President. There are no facts which I believe to be sustainable for this particular motion. While she is perfectly entitled to cause it to come before the Parliament, in my personal view, I take it to be an unwarranted position,” he stated.
Next step
Al-Rawi pointed out the next step forward involved a reformulation of the 2009 Order to bring it in line with Justice Kangaloo’s interpretation of Section 123 of the Constitution that calls for parliamentary intervention in the selection of an acting Police Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner.
The AG said it now appeared to him that with the constant attacks by Persad-Bissessar and her calling on him to tender his resignation, the Opposition Leader was “crushing” on him.
“I take the opportunity to deal with what I would call ‘the crush’. I accept that after 11 years in public life since 2010, that Mrs Persad-Bissessar has every form of reflection against me that God can consider his sunlight and sky (including) who I am related to, what I do, how I speak, how I look, what my family is or isn’t.
…I am not surprised that she is calling for my resignation. The day she stops calling for my resignation is when I will be surprised because she will be breaking her stride,” he said.