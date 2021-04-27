Faris Al-Rawi__use

Attorney General: Faris Al-Rawi

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has been placed in isolation after coming into contact with a Covid-19-positive person.

A release from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs yesterday said Al-Rawi was informed that he was a primary contact of a recent Covid-19 case.

The AG has however tested negative for the virus.

In accordance with Covid-19 protocols, the Attorney General proceeded to be tested for Covid-19 via a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test yesterday as re­commended by the Ministry of Health in the circum­stan­ces, the release said, adding he received a negative Co­vid-19 test result.

The AG’s Office said Al-Rawi will be in isolation for 14 days, out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

He is however expec­ted to continue working throughout the 14-day pe­riod via virtual platforms and other forms of communication.

Al-Rawi goes into isolation just as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be ending his.

Rowley tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, almost three weeks after he was diagnosed with the virus.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Venezuelan migrant was first case

Venezuelan migrant was first case

A Venezuelan migrant was the first case identified with the Brazilian variant (P1 Covid-19 variant).

So disclosed Health Minister Ter­rence Deyalsingh yesterday as he responded to a question from Inde­pendent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

Imam is new PNM senator

Imam is new PNM senator

As Franklin Khan’s seat was declared vacant, new PNM Senator Imam Sheraz Ali took his oath of office at yesterday’s sitting of the Senate.

Moments after taking his oath, Ali—who is married and a father to six—said, “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to serve our nation and to bring to the Parliament the views of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, so that we can progress together as a unified society.

Judge: T&T can’t repatriate citizens in conflict zones

Judge: T&T can’t repatriate citizens in conflict zones

No legislative or policy framework is currently in place for the repatriation of nationals to this country who find themselves in conflict/war zones in other countries.

And, the Minister of National Security has no legal authority or discretion to allow or facilitate such repatriation.

Patient wants ‘violent’ husband isolated

Patient wants ‘violent’ husband isolated

A 78-year-old Arouca woman is pleading with the Ministry of Health to intervene and put something in place for her 94-year-old husband to be quarantined separately after she was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The elderly man is mentally ill and becomes violent, she said.

The woman contacted the Express yesterday, saying she was at her wits end, as she is unable to control her husband who has been going out every day, despite being told to quarantine at home.

Al-Rawi goes into isolation

Al-Rawi goes into isolation

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has been placed in isolation after coming into contact with a Covid-19-positive person.

A release from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs yesterday said Al-Rawi was informed that he was a primary contact of a recent Covid-19 case.