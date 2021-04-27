Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has been placed in isolation after coming into contact with a Covid-19-positive person.
A release from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs yesterday said Al-Rawi was informed that he was a primary contact of a recent Covid-19 case.
The AG has however tested negative for the virus.
In accordance with Covid-19 protocols, the Attorney General proceeded to be tested for Covid-19 via a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test yesterday as recommended by the Ministry of Health in the circumstances, the release said, adding he received a negative Covid-19 test result.
The AG’s Office said Al-Rawi will be in isolation for 14 days, out of an abundance of caution and in compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
He is however expected to continue working throughout the 14-day period via virtual platforms and other forms of communication.
Al-Rawi goes into isolation just as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be ending his.
Rowley tested negative for Covid-19 on Monday, almost three weeks after he was diagnosed with the virus.