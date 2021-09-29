Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says there was no issue of the transfer of ownership of the vehicle he sold to attorney Roger Kawalsingh in January 2016.
Kawalsingh resigned on Monday the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
“I was told that the transfer was paid for and made, and it is a matter of whether the record reflects the same,” Al-Rawi said yesterday.
“I have the full package of documents that conclusively show that I did everything including the signed transfer form... Because I don’t make joke with the Integrity in Public Life Act. I did everything by the book,” he said.
The Attorney General on Tuesday had provided the Express with a copy of the transfer document.
He was responding to an extract of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act which went viral on WhatsApp yesterday. The provision states: “Where a registration of transfer referred to in Subsection 5 has not been made within 14 days after the change of possession of that vehicle, the registered owner is guilty of an offence and is liable upon summary conviction to a fine of $5,000 and imprisonment for six months.”
Meanwhile, activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj yesterday dismissed Kawalsingh’s explanation for copying Gary Griffith the e-mail detailing the commission’s private discussions of the Police Service Commission. “If copying Gary Griffith was a mistake and he was simply replying to an e-mail thread, and the ongoing conversation was about the investigation into Griffith’s conduct by (former) Justice Stanley John, why was Griffith a party to this conversation?” he said. “Why would Ms Bliss Seepersad and Roger Kawalsingh be copying in and having such a conversation with Griffith given that he was the subject of the proposed investigation at the behest of the Prime Minister at the behest of the Prime Minister,” he said.
Maharaj yesterday defended his attorney Anand Ramlogan, SC, from the criticisms made by the AG and Kawalsingh. On the allegation that Ramlogan is attacking Kawalsingh because he wrote the DPP two weeks ago, Maharaj asked how would Anand Ramlogan have known that Kawalsingh wrote to the DPP two weeks ago indicating that QC Vincent Nelson was ready to testify in the case against Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen, “unless of course, he (Kawalsingh) is alleging that the DPP leaked this letter to him”.
“In closing, the fact that Mr Ramlogan has been charged is a matter of public record. He is innocent until proven guilty, and the constant repetition of this fact does not change the facts and is a desperate attempt to deflect and shift focus. It will not work. The public demands answers”.
