It wasn’t me.
Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi has denied the United National Congress’ (UNC) claim that he was the one who came up with the idea of having an indemnity arrangement prepared and agreed upon between Jamaica-born Vincent Nelson and the State.
“I did not advise myself,” Al-Rawi said in denying the claim that he had orchestrated the arrangement.
Instead, Al-Rawi, who is now the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, said the arrangement was made after the AG’s Office in 2017 retained the services of two local senior counsel when Nelson came forward and shared information of a criminal conspiracy to defraud the State.
That conspiracy, said Al-Rawi, was one involving Nelson, who lives in the United Kingdom, Anand Ramlogan, SC, who is also a former attorney general under the People’s Partnership administration and who at the time held the position of AG, and former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen.
During a news conference yesterday, Al-Rawi said he felt “compelled to put into context” Persad-Bissessar’s “wild, unfounded and untrue accusations” that she made on Tuesday, one day after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, announced in court that his office had decided to drop the charges against both Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
He said it was after the People’s National Movement (PNM) came into office in 2015, and realised that $636 million in legal fees was spent under Ramlogan’s watch, did it become concerned and began digging for answers.
“Arising out of that expenditure, Mr Vincent Nelson gave a notarised statement on October 26, 2017, and in that notarised statement he gave particulars of conspiracy to defraud the public.
“Mr Nelson’s notarised statement specifically said that Mr Ramlogan and Mr Ramdeen were the beneficiaries of corruption, that he gave bribes to Mr Ramlogan via Mr Ramdeen in a fictitious arrangement.
“He gave full particulars, he provided the evidence, he provided the bank statements, he provided the wire transfer information,” said Al-Rawi.
The role of senior counsel
It was then the minister said that he retained the services of senior counsel Douglas Mendes and Gilbert Peterson, who advised the AG’s Office there was an obligation upon him to bring wrongdoing of such a nature to the attention of the authorities.
“Senior counsel Mr Mendes specifically settled a written indemnity agreement that he advised the State to enter into and under that written indemnity agreement, the specific context was that the notarised statement and the evidence of wrongdoing will be given to the Director of Public Prosecutions and to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau.
“In that indemnity statement as well, the State undertook on the advice of senior counsel that no civil proceedings will be commenced for the recovery of legal fees that were paid to Mr Nelson,” Al-Rawi said.
Al-Rawi denied the allegation by Persad-Bissessar that a “sweetheart secret deal” was concocted solely between him and Nelson in an attempt to sink Ramlogan and Ramdeen on false criminal corruption charges.
How could the arrangement have been a secret when full disclosure of every bit of information gathered was forwarded to the DPP’s Office? asked Al-Rawi.
He pointed out that after the information was forwarded to the DPP’s Office, it took “full control” of the matter, resulting in Ramlogan and Ramdeen being charged.
With regard to the civil claim that Nelson has since filed at the High Court against the State for breach of the indemnity agreement, Al-Rawi said he had been advised by both Mendes and Peterson it was “doomed to fail”.
That claim has been sealed by the court to prevent any type of pre-trial publicity, he added.
While on Tuesday Persad-Bissessar said Nelson was seeking damages to the tune of $150 million from the State for breach of the agreement, Al-Rawi did not confirm or deny this.
“Mr Nelson has brought a claim where effectively he is saying he wants to ask the court to consider payment of sums including sums he would have earned had he not been out of his chamber because he was convicted.
“Those are claims which the State stoutly resists and the advice coming from senior counsel Mendes and also Mr Peterson and their team of attorneys is that their case is bound to fail,” he said.
Asked whether Cabinet and, by extension, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had approved the indemnity agreement, Al-Rawi said: “The matter of the Office of the Attorney General’s position is again the subject of disclosure into the court agreements that come under the Office of the Attorney General, the Constitution sets that out... and the matters are carefully managed so, again, I don’t want to get into the details because the matters are under the watch of the DPP and also in the civil proceedings.”
At yesterday’s conference Al-Rawi said Persad-Bissessar was attempting to have him “over-speak” on the matters.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s attempt is one to bait the Government and more particularly me to over-speak on a matter, to fall into a trap of undue publicity so attorneys can argue that their clients would not have a fair trial because there is too much information in the public domain,” said Al-Rawi.
“Mrs Persad-Bissessar wants this country to fall into a trap of allowing Ramlogan and Ramdeen to get off scot-free and that is called pre-trial publicity,” he added.
Background
Nelson had also entered into a plea deal with the Office of the DPP to plead guilty to his role in the scheme and face a non-custodial sentence in exchange for a statement against Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
In 2020, he was fined $2.25 million by then-High Court judge Malcolm Holdip.
Ramlogan and Ramdeen had been charged with offences stemming from an alleged legal fees kickback scheme in which Nelson allegedly returned to Ramlogan via Ramdeen percentages of monies paid to him to represent the State in a number of matters.
While on Monday DPP Gaspard said Nelson was not willing to testify against the two until the civil claim was settled, he pointed that his office will leave its options open to reinstate the charges against the two should see fit to do it.