Al-Rawi: Legal notice protects PolSC from interference

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi has defended the constitutionality of the Government’s Legal Notice 278, which he said protects the autonomy of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) from interference in its selection process for Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Al-Rawi was speaking in the Parliament yesterday during a private motion by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC), seeking the “Annulment of the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) (No. 2) Orders, 2021”. The motion was moved by Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
He said the purpose of Orders 277, which was replaced by Order 278, was to harmonise the law without having to read amendments and to present one law on the selection process for consumption by the public and attorneys.
Al-Rawi said the orders, which flow from Section 123 of the Constitution, should not be confused with the subsidiary legislation of the Police Regulations Act and are able to stand alone.
The AG cited several court cases that have influenced the law governing the selection process, including Harridath Maharaj versus the Attorney General and Ravi Balgobin Maharaj vs The AG, saying in both instances, the substance of the Government’s legislation was upheld as constitutional.
Al-Rawi addressed Notice 278’s amendment to references in 277 to seniority, which he said would have placed an “unfair fetter” on the work on the PolSc.
He said the PolSC can’t be directed to appoint the most senior person to a position where that person might not be best suited for the job.
Al-Rawi said then National Security minister Stuart Young had taken a note to Cabinet in his absence.
On Al-Rawi’s return, the very night the notice was published, he spoke to Young about advice given to the Office of the Attorney General that the references to seniority were not appropriate.
“There must be absolute discretion in the hands of the Police Service Commission,” Al-Rawi said. To mandate that the PolSC appoint the most senior person would be “ultra vires and unconstitutional”, he added.
Unified
approach to law
Al-Rawi noted the State could have appealed the “unusual grounds” on which the judge in the Maharaj case—Justice Nadia Kangaloo—stated that parts of Legal Notice 183 were “superfluous”, but that would have placed the Parliament in the difficult position of having to read the notice without it being amended.
He said because the court had also struck down Legal Notice 103 of 2009, Notice 278 dealt with bringing that relevant law back to life and that the Government was compelled to put into law.
Notice 278 also replicates paragraph three of Notice 277, which Al-Rawi said was “good law” and was upheld by the fact that it did not deviate from the wording of that which was found constitutional in Legal Notice 183, during the Maharaj case.
Al-Rawi noted the issue of the appointment of acting CoPs and Deputy CoPs, which he said must be dealt with through the amendment of Section 123 of the Constitution. This required consultation and a constitutional majority, and the AG said submissions by the Government have not always been warmly accepted by the Opposition.
He said it was a fact that it was difficult to make the process of acting appointments subject to affirmative resolution by the Parliament. Al-Rawi said it would be “obscene” for the Parliament to have to be “moved” for someone to act for a day.
He said hundreds of acting appointments had been made on the back of that law and have been deemed to be valid.
Al-Rawi said the Opposition’s suggestion that Notices 277 and 278 were “nefarious” or “ultra vires” was to be “respectfully rejected”.
The AG expressed gratitude, however, for the debate and the Opposition’s queries, which he said were provided for in the Constitution and were the processes that brought democracy to life.