Al-Rawi: Nothing to do with Gary

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi says multi-million dollar litigation before the New York Supreme Court involving the lease of a helicopter from Vertical Aviation LLC by the former government, “has nothing to do with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith”.
Al-Rawi made the statement on December 22 at a news conference held at his Port of Spain office, when asked by the Express whether the State had entered a defence in the lawsuit of the aviation company which is seeking close to US$13 million ($88 million) in compensation from the T&T government for breach of contract for a helicopter under the People’s Partnership government led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar in 2014.
If pre-judgment and post-judgment interest are added, the figure could rise to $100 million should the court rule in favour of Vertical Aviation LLC.
The US Court has original jurisdiction over Vertical Aviation’s claims because this is a non-jury civil breach of contract action against a foreign state, and the foreign state is not entitled to immunity because the T&T government waived all claims of immunity and consented to the jurisdiction in US Court.
At the time, Griffith was serving as National Security Minister, thereby executing the Lease Agreement on behalf of Government, and waived sovereign immunity.
The Court therefore has to rule whether Griffith “had actual and/or apparent authority to waive sovereign immunity...the Court is particularly interested in which law, New York law or the law of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago applies to determine whether Griffith had actual authority”.
AG: Helicopters never arrived
At the news conference, the AG indicated there were three matters involving helicopters.
The Express then pointed out to him the matter involved the helicopter leased under Griffith’s tenure as minister of national security under the People’s Partnership government.
Al-Rawi responded, “The UNC presided over the purchase of several helicopters in one case; well we know the helicopter was the mechanism of preferred choice. In the UNC case we are talking about helicopters and the passage between Philippine to Port of Spain with thousands of dollars either way..the helicopters purchased by the UNC included helicopters which were paid for but never arrived...in the case you are talking about, that matter is the subject of matters by lawyers outside T&T.
“Secondly, I do not want to say too much because it is something we have to pay attention to in pre-trials etc,” he said, adding that a decision was taken in that case “which was materially disadvantageous to T&T and that was supervised by the PM ship of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, so this has nothing to do with Gary Griffith at all. This has to do with the National Security Council headed by Persad-Bissessar and the advice they implemented. The Ministry of National Security would have acted as a functionary. I supervised contracts that come to me. The questions need to go back to Persad-Bissessar and others”.
The National Security Council is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the AG, National Security Minister, all heads of the protective services including, Commissioner of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, Commissioner of Prisons, among others.
Case history and alleged breaches
Documents filed on behalf of Vertical Aviation No. 1 LLC (formerly known as Milestone Aviation Asset Leasing No. 25 LLC) at the New York Supreme Court were partially unsealed following the filing of documents on December 17, 2020, in the New York Southern District Court before Justice Mary Kay Vyskocil.
According to court documents , the case against the T&T government got its genesis following an alleged breach of contract. The court documents filed in the US Court state as follows:
*Vertical Aviation (VA) provides commercial aviation financing and leasing services. VA purchased a Sikorsky model S-76D helicopter bearing manufacturer’s serial number 761027. VA then leased the aircraft to the defendant (government of T&T) .
*On December 19, 2014, VA and the T&T government executed an Aircraft Lease Agreement for the Aircraft.
*The T&T government took acceptance of the Aircraft on December 29, 2014.
Under the Lease, upon accepting the aircraft, the T&T government was required to pay $139,500 per month in basic rent.
* The T&T government also agreed to pay a Security Deposit; pay interest due for late payments; enrol the aircraft in certain maintenance programmes; and procure and maintain insurance for the Aircraft.
*The T&T government refused to honour its contractual obligations and defaulted on the lease.
*The T&T government failed to satisfy its obligations under the Lease by failing to pay rent; to pay interest due for late rent payments; to replenish the security deposit after Vertical Aviation applied the deposit funds to late rent payments; to enrol the aircraft in a tip-to-tail maintenance programme; and to maintain insurance for the aircraft.
*Each failure to satisfy an obligation is an “Event of Default” under Section 13 of the Lease.
*The T&T government failed to remedy these defaults upon notice from Vertical Aviation.
*Under the Lease, if the T&T government defaults, among other remedies, Vertical Aviation is entitled to exercise its put right and sell the aircraft to the T&T government at an agreed value of $14,245,000.
*After the T&T government defaulted, Vertical Aviation exercised its put right in a letter to Defendant dated May 16, 2018.
* The T&T government failed to respond to the letter and refused to purchase the aircraft as agreed under the Lease.
*The T&T government also failed to pay the outstanding unpaid rent amounts and amounts incurred by Vertical Aviation to maintain and repair the aircraft.