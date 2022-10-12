Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has demanded the immediate resignation of former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi from the Cabinet.
And should he fail to do so, the prime minister must fire him.
At a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said the claim of State witness Vincent Nelson against Al-Rawi raises serious issues of misbehaviour in public office, witness tampering and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
She said Al-Rawi’s “interference” and “political conspiracy” in this criminal matter against former AG Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen raises questions of the separation of powers and undermining of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) office.
The former prime minister also revealed that Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Roger Kawalsingh, a junior attorney, was paid $6.6 million in legal fees in representing Nelson, and overall, over $20 million in fees when legal briefs from different State entities are tabulated.
Persad-Bissessar also said it was for the first time DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, disclosed on Monday that Nelson had filed a lawsuit against Al-Rawi for breach of an indemnity agreement, adding that Nelson is claiming over $150 million.
She questioned whether the prime minister and Cabinet was aware of this indemnity agreement, saying the contents of it was “madness”.
She also questioned why Al-Rawi did not disclose the pre-action protocol letter that preceded the claim in this matter.
Persad-Bissessar further asked when Nelson filed this claim, and why it was not immediately disclosed to the DPP as well as Ramlogan and Ramdeen.
She called on the DPP to make public the proceedings that have been filed by Nelson.
In addition, Persad-Bissessar called on Chief Justice Ivor Archie to disclose information such as who is the judge assigned to this matter, how was the claim assigned, who made the application for the claim to be sealed, and the reason and why.
Kawalsingh and
Al-Rawi history
Persad-Bissessar said Kawalsingh and Al-Rawi have a history as Al-Rawi attended Kawalsingh daughter’s birthday party at his home in Marabella, and he (Kawalsingh) purchased Al-Rawi’s Porsche for $600,000, which must be investigated.
She said in addition to the “sweetheart deal” that Al-Rawi made with Nelson, he also paid out millions to Kawalsingh in legal fees, to the tune of $6.6 million.
Persad-Bissessar referred to an invoice dated October 9, 2019, from Kawalsingh for $4.5 million for services rendered to Nelson.
She said she also has a letter dated November 23, 2020, from BCL Solicitors in London to Al-Rawi, demanding payment of £450,000 for Kawalsingh and £275,859.47 for Tom Allen, QC.
She said in response to a letter from Al-Rawi in 2020, the DPP made it clear it would be improper for his office to associate itself with these matters, as she questioned why this correspondence to the DPP was not disclosed by Al-Rawi.
She went further to highlight the million-dollar legal briefs that Kawalsingh has received from the South West Regional Health Authority and Petrotrin, saying that together he (Kawalsingh) received over $20 million in taxpayers dollars.
“Ask anyone in the legal profession and they will tell you that Mr Kawalsingh is not by any stretch of imagination, a criminal lawyer,” she said.
She added that any criminal lawyer would indicate that a reasonable fee for a client who intends to plead guilty pursuant to a plea agreement that the range is between $40,000 to $60,000 for junior counsel; and between $80,000 to $100,000 for a senior counsel.
She said this was a vulgar abuse of public funds and called on the Criminal Bar to indicate whether it was appropriate for the Government to be paying the legal fees for a defendant (Nelson) who was being prosecuted by the State.
In calling for Al-Rawi’s removal from the Cabinet, Persad-Bissessar said it is untenable and unacceptable for him to sit in the Cabinet with such serious issues swirling over his head.
She noted that Rowley himself constantly demanded the resignation of UNC ministers whenever an allegation was made, and it would be hypocritical of Al-Rawi to continue sitting in the Cabinet.