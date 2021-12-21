Al-Rawi to meet with JTUM, interest groups today

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced last night that a meeting with the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is scheduled for today at 4.30 p.m.
In a statement, the AG said this followed his news conference earlier yesterday.
The groups to meet with the AG today are:
• Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU)
• Trinidad & Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA)
• Banking Insurance and General Workers’ Union (BIGWU)
• Communication Workers’ Union (CWU)
• Amalgamated Workers’ Union (AWU)
• Contractor and General Workers’ Trade Union (CGWTU)
• Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers’ Union (TTPWU)
• Steel Workers’ Union of Trinidad and Tobago (SWUTT)
• Fire Service Association (FSA)
• Prison Officers Association (POA)
• Industrial, General and Sanitation Workers’ Union (IGSWU)
• Trinidad & Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA)
• Estate Police Association (EPA)
• All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union (ATGWTU)
• Aviation Communication and Allied Workers’ Union (ACAWU).