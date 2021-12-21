Al-Rawi to meet with JTUM, interest groups today

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi announced last night that a meeting with the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) is scheduled for today at 4.30 p.m.

In a statement, the AG said this followed his news conference earlier yesterday.

The groups to meet with the AG today are:

• Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU)

• Trinidad & Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA)

• Banking Insurance and Gen­eral Workers’ Union (BIGWU)

• Communication Workers’ Union (CWU)

• Amalgamated Workers’ Union (AWU)

• Contractor and General Wor­­kers’ Trade Union (CGWTU)

• Trinidad and Tobago Postal Workers’ Union (TTPWU)

• Steel Workers’ Union of Trinidad and Tobago (SWUTT)

• Fire Service Association (FSA)

• Prison Officers Association (POA)

• Industrial, General and Sanitation Workers’ Union (IGSWU)

• Trinidad & Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA)

• Estate Police Association (EPA)

• All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union (ATGWTU)

• Aviation Communication and Allied Workers’ Union (ACAWU).

