Al-Rawi: Trouble or target?

Faris Al-Rawi has been under a microscope since his appointment as Attorney General on September 9, 2015, an office which shines a national light on the holder.
Together with the Prime Minister this is the only other office required to be filled for the formation of a government.
Unsurprisingly Al-Rawi has been the subject of many news headlines and has been the focus of criticism. Here’s a look back at the major controversies during his term as AG, which ended last Wednesday when he was reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in the PM’s Cabinet reshuffle.
Children with guns
In October 2016 photographs of Al-Rawi’s teenage children posing with high-powered weapons on a military base appeared on the “Kick out the PNM” Facebook page and were brought to the attention of the Parliament by Opposition Member Dr Roodal Moonilal, who called for an investigation into whether there was a breach of the Firearms Act. “I’d say they are children with a striking resemblance to a senior government official. I will now ask the Attorney General—I’ll pass it to him—if he recognises the children in this photo,” Moonilal said.
A statement from the senior public officer of the Defence Force, Major Al Alexander, said the AG’s family members “were not involved in the training exercise; the purpose of them being there was for them to understand in particular emergencies what is done... It was really to remove the fear and apprehension... And we allowed them to hold it (the weapons)”.
For his part, Al-Rawi claimed a “threat assessment” had been conducted and the security agencies determined that it was imperative that he and his family be instructed in international protocols at the Cumuto Army base, including in how aggressors behave. “I can’t speak for the Army or for anything else, but I can tell you that threat assessments have to be treated seriously,” he said, adding that he had received death threats since assuming office.
At the time several former attorneys general, including Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, John Jeremie, Anand Ramlogan and Garvin Nicholas, indicated no such training had ever been offered to them and their families.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the time defended his Attorney General and claimed that the children were photographed by elements of the State’s security forces, which he dubbed a serious breach of security”.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for Al-Rawi to be relieved of his portfolio until the investigations in this matter were completed, noting that apart from several breaches of the Firearms Act, Section 8 of the Children’s Act prohibited any person from giving a firearm to a child, defined as anyone under the age of 18.
Rental of family properties
In March 2019, the Opposition Leader called for a criminal investigation into Al-Rawi for alleged misconduct in public office, claiming the AG and his wife stood to pocket $23 million from the State’s rental of a family-owned property in St Clair. She said Al-Rawi and his spouse, Mona Nahous, were the only shareholders of the property which was being leased by the Government for $644,000 a month. The deal would put $23.18 million into the pockets of Al-Rawi and Nahous for a property bought for $2.5 million in 2006, the Opposition Leader stated.
She said the note that was taken to Cabinet for the lease of the building was dated February 12, 2019, and it was considered and agreed to by Cabinet on February 14, 2019. This issue of the substantial rental payment would plague the Government and Al-Rawi. In the 2022 budget debate, the Opposition Leader continued to raise the issue, saying: “Trinidad and Tobago has to be the only democratic country in the world where a senior government minister can be a direct beneficiary of a government rental agreement... The Attorney General as a member of the Government is tenant as well as landlord. Absolutely outrageous!”
The PNM Government pointed out that the UNC government in January 2012 wrote to Mona Nahous, enquiring about the availability of the building, a letter which was copied to then-housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal. The PNM Government further stressed that Al-Rawi at all times declared his material interest, that firm expressions of interest in the rental by Government dated back to ten years ago; that the agreed rental was $575,000 which was below the fair market value rate determined by the Commissioner of Valuations ($640,000) and below the independent valuation from Linden Scott and Associates ($600,000).
The Government also pointed out that the UNC rented properties owned by Cabinet ministers, citing the rental of a property owned by Jack Warner’s son for the Ministry of National Security and an NLCB rental of a property owned by the children of then-minister Jerry Hadeed.
Recusals
In July 2020 a Freedom of Information request from Ravi Balgobin Maharaj provided the information that Al-Rawi recused himself 37 times between 2015 and 2020 from the Cabinet room because of conflict-of-interest issues. The Opposition also said Stuart Young had recused himself 57 times in the same period.
The Opposition hammered this point of the number of recusals to suggest that conflicts of interests existed, but the Prime Minister spoke in defence of Young and Al-Rawi, commending them for their proactive approach and that “recusal is part of the operation of the Cabinet”.
The Nelson deal
In October 2021, details emerged of the plea agreement between the State and British QC Vincent Nelson whose testimony was to be obtained in the corruption case against former AG Anand Ramlogan and former senator Gerald Ramdeen. The contents of the agreement included non-disclosure to prosecuting, tax enforcement, regulatory and disciplinary authorities outside of T&T; no civil litigation to recoup fees paid to Nelson; no criminal proceedings to be taken out against him and indemnity for Nelson from any litigation over allegations contained in his statement.
Once again Al-Rawi came under fire, as Persad-Bissessar criticised the immunity agreement, stating it was “unprecedented and troubling” that the DPP had said he was not privy to any of the discussions relating to the agreement”.
Stating that it raised questions about interference and breach of the separation of powers, she said serious questions arose as to whether the Attorney General ought to be investigated. The Prime Minister dismissed the Opposition Leader’s criticisms, stating that the attacks on the Attorney General were “nothing more than an attempt to derail white collar criminal investigations against certain members of the former administration...”
Legal Notice 183
Al-Rawi also faced tremendous criticism over the drafting of Legal Notice 183 which amended the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police selection order to allow a person from outside the rank of the Police Service, who had previously had a contract with the TTPS, to act as Police Commissioner and to do so without resort to Parliament. The provision was immediately challenged by attorney Dave Persad.
Al-Rawi, however, rejected Persad’s position. “Having had the benefit of the process of drafting it, amending it, updating it into law, I am quite clear in my mind the process has been correctly carried out. Section 123 of the Constitution is abundantly clear. It says the PolSC has the authority to appoint someone to act or hold the office of CoP,” he said.
However, Justice Nadia Kangaloo ruled that paragraph four of Legal Notice 183 was void and contrary to what was clearly stated in the Constitution with respect to the proper procedure for selecting a Commissioner of Police or an acting Commissioner of Police, which meant that all appointments—substantive and acting—of persons for the positions of Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police had to go to Parliament for approval. This controversy created the loudest calls for Al Rawi’s dismissal or resignation.
The Porsche sale
In late September as the PolSC imploded, the Opposition raised questions about the relationship between Al-Rawi and PolSC member Roger Kawalsingh, and wrote to the police requesting a police probe into the facts and circumstances surrounding the purported sale of motor vehicle registration number PCS 84 in 2016. The Opposition had presented documents to substantiate a claim that former PolSC member Roger Kawalsingh was driving a Porsche Cayenne which was still registered in the name of then AG Al-Rawi. “Our client has personally observed Mr Kawalsingh driving a Porsche Cayenne luxury SUV bearing registration plate (number given). Checks have revealed that that vehicle is registered at the Licensing Authority to one Faris Al-Rawi...of San Fernando,” Ramlogan wrote, as he submitted a Freedom of Information Request on behalf of Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.
The Attorney General admitted that he had known Kawalsingh “for decades” and that he did sell his vehicle to him in 2016. But, he stressed, “knowing people is not to be read as or equated with any improper relationship”. He described as “ludicrous” suggestions that he influenced or interfered (through Kawalsingh) in the affairs and operations of the PolSC. “Mr Kawalsingh paid for that car, the transaction was completed and Mr Kawalsingh took possession of the car in 2016.
“I am not aware as to what records the transport authority has or don’t have, but I can tell you that all documentation was submitted,” he said. He said everything had been properly declared to the Integrity Commission. The police have indicated that they are investigating the matter.
Adrian Scoon affair
In early January this year, Al-Rawi faced allegations of interference in a matter involving businessman Adrian Scoon. The son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who had been questioned and detained by the police in relation to a Boxing Day seaside party on his boat, admitted to calling the Attorney General when the police arrived on his vessel. He said his call centred around police officers shutting down his party on board the MV Ocean Pelican.
The Express reported that excerpts from the station diary revealed that on December 26, 2021, Scoon “made a phone call on his phone and invited No 14596 Sgt Adams to speak on the phone”. After a short conversation, Scoon gave the phone to Sgt Adams, indicating that someone wanted to speak with him and, in the presence of Scoon and others, Sgt Adams “activated the loud speaker feature on the device”.
According to the diary, the male voice on the other end identified himself as “Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi... he stated he was not impeding on the investigation, but his position was that the vessel was not deemed a party boat and it was his opinion that no offence was committed”.
However, “No 14596 Sgt Adams informed the said person on the other line that in accordance with the Covid-19 Regulations, the Ocean Pelican was deemed to be a party boat and should have had an exemption from the Minister of Health”. The conversation then ended.
The Express also reported that when police officers asked Scoon to produce his Ministry of Health exemption permitting him to host a party on board the MV Ocean Pelican, he reportedly told officers: “I was told that I don’t need an exemption by the Honourable Attorney General”, according to the station diary. Al-Rawi had also telephoned Ag Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher on December 26, whilst Western Division officers were shutting down the party and detaining patrons.
Al-Rawi denied he offered legal advice to Scoon regarding the use of a pleasure craft as a safe zone and that Scoon had apologised to him and acknowledged that no legal advice was given by the AG.