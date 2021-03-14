TEA or tequila?
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith claims some restaurants are flouting the Covid health regulations by serving alcohol in tea cups and allowing patrons beyond the 10 p.m. closing time.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Griffith defended police going into restaurants, including Jenny’s on the Boulevard in Port of Spain last Friday, to ensure that the law is being adhered to.
Businesswoman Jenny Sharma on Saturday posted photos of police officers at her restaurant and complained that about eight to 12 officers entered the premises in a disrespectful manner at 10.15 p.m. to ensure that operations were shut down.
She described the police action as “harassment”, stating that on a previous occasion officers entered the restaurant with guns and asked patrons what they were drinking.
Sharma’s post generated 144 comments, with people mostly bashing the police. It was shared 1,700 times.
Independent Senator Paul Richards also joined in posting: “Using resources to harass business people when criminals raping and killing people out here steups.”
Griffith lambasted both Sharma and Richards, saying their comments were irresponsible when the police are doing their job protecting the nation during a pandemic.
“It is amazing, I’m even seeing Senator Paul Richards, everybody tries to be Constable Brown, always trying to dictate where the police should utilise their resources. If that is the case why does the Prime Minister bother to have regulations. Because in the little world of Paul Richards and others the police should not ensure that regulations are enforced because of the Covid pandemic. They are basically alluding that the police should not be wasting their time to ensure that the public health regulations are adhered to and we should be going after the criminals,” said Griffith.
“What is Paul Richards trying to say? If the police did not go to Jenny’s to ensure that the law was enforced, it would have stopped a rape? It is ignorance of the highest order,” he added.
Read the law
The Commissioner noted that the Police Service has 7,000 officers dealing with rape, child protection, kidnapping and murder and also enforcement of the Covid health regulations.
Griffith said Sharma should have closed the restaurant by 10 p.m. with no one inside.
“The law does not mean you are to stop serving at ten, the restaurant should be closed at ten. Jenny needs to read the law before making unfounded statements,” he said.
Griffith said if there was a concern about the attitude of the Police Service, instead of “running to social media”, Sharma or any aggrieved person could make an official report that would be sent to the TTPS Professional Standards Bureau or the Police Complaints Authority.
The Commissioner also said police officers are right to enquire what people are drinking at restaurants.
“My police officers do not have the nose of a Dalmatian (dog) to know what persons sitting in a restaurant are drinking is alcohol or not. It puts the police in a very uncomfortable position because we do have reports where persons are serving alcohol in tea cups,” he said.
“Certain restaurants have been serving alcohol in tea cups, certain restaurant owners have been asking their clients not to park in the car park so it would not look as though there are many people there. Certain people are trying to deliberately beat the system,” he said.
Griffith said on social media both sides of a story must be looked at.
Questioned on criticisms that cops were going after fine dining restaurants while bars and rum shops were flouting the rules, Griffith said:
“Total nonsense because I personally on Friday and Saturday nights do patrols and we shut down these bars constantly.”
He added that anyone who has information on bars being open should inform the police.
Police crackdown
Griffith said he received a report that on March 12, 2021, between 7.30 p.m. and 11 p.m., members of the Woodbrook Police Station held a roving road exercise under the supervision of Insp Yearwood and Duty Sgt Superville, Cpl Woodley and Francois.
The report stated that 23 face mask tickets were issued for breach of Covid regulations and 13 field interview forms were completed.
It stated that several business places were visited and owners spoken to about adherence to the Covid-19 restrictions, in particular the closing time of 10 p.m.
Amongst the businesses were gyro vendors, several bars and restaurant owners
With respect to Jenny’s restaurant, Insp Yearwood stated that warnings were issued on several occasions prior to last Friday.
The report stated that on March 12, Yearwood, whilst on roving exercise in the district, observed several patrons in the outer verandah of Jenny’s restaurant.
She then had cause to enter the premises accompanied by two other officers — Cpl Francois and Duty Sgt Superville.
The report stated that Insp Yearwood spoke to Sharma and reminded her of the Covid regulations.
Police reported that approximately 20 patrons were seen exiting the business place.
It stated that at 10.30 p.m. patrons were still seated on the restaurant’s verandah.
The report stated that Sharma was spoken to in a cordial manner and she (Sharma) acknowledged the Covid regulations and was apologetic.
The Express tried to contact Sharma yesterday but was told she was unavailable at the time.