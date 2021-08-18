All-clear for Pfizer

The Ministry of Health has given the green light for women who are over 12 weeks pregnant to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
The ministry’s decision is being lauded by obstetrician-gynaecologists Dr Lackram Bodoe and Dr Karen Sohan.
Details of the vaccine rollout for pregnant women will be announced by Saturday, the ministry’s director of women’s health, Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, told the Express yesterday.
At Monday’s Covid-19 news conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the decision on whether pregnant women could take the Pfizer vaccine was going to be made at a meeting with health stakeholders the following day.
Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said the meeting was held with key stakeholders from all five regional health authorities, the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) as well as obstetricians-gynaecologists and neonatal intensive care unit specialists across the public and the private sector.
He said the meeting was led by the Ministry of Health team, which included the Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram and director of women’s health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Sirjusingh.
“And after both reviewing the scientific information, as well as presentation by PAHO/WHO, there was universal consensus that the ministry is indeed in a position to recommend the use of this Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for pregnant women beyond the first trimester of pregnancy,” Hinds announced.
Hinds said additional details on the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine will be re-leased by the director of women’s health at a subsequent news conference.
“But we can say that at least that consensus has been reached, so we’ll be moving towards that in the near future,” Hinds said.
Last Monday, Sirjusingh revealed that Trinidad and Tobago had recorded its first Covid-19 maternal death.
He said at a news conference that the mother passed away after delivering her baby.
Sirjusingh also reported an increase in Covid-19 cases among pregnant women, from 170 in June to 285 as of last Monday.
T&T received a donation of 305,370 Pfizer doses from the United States government last week.
Part of the donation is currently being used to inoculate children between the ages of 12 and 18.
Thumbs up from
obstetrician-gynaecologists
Commenting on the ministry’s decision yesterday, Dr Bodoe, an obstetrician-gynaecologist for 35 years, said he was in agreement with the ministry’s decision to allow pregnant women to be vaccinated.
“Studies show that the Pfizer vaccine is safe in pregnancy. The benefits of the vaccination far outweigh any possible side effects, especially in view of the arrival of the deadly Delta variant in the country,” he said in a WhatsApp message to the Express.
Bodoe pointed out that pregnant women are in a temporary immuno-compromised state and stand to suffer greater complications if they get Covid-19 infections.
“I would strongly recommend that pregnant women consult their doctors and healthcare givers with a view to taking the vaccine when it becomes available,” he advised.
“I wish to also appeal to others in the general population to get vaccinated quickly so that we can protect each other by achieving some level of herd immunity in our country,” he further urged.
Obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Karen Sohan also said she also fully supported the ministry’s decision.
“The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Society for Maternal Foetal Medicine have all supported vaccinations at any gestation in the pregnancy. There are over 130,000 American women who have been vaccinated. It’s been used in the US and there are no safety concerns,” she emphasised in a telephone interview with the Express.
Sohan noted that organogenesis occurs in the first trimester of a woman’s pregnancy, which is the phase of embryonic development where cells form into organs.
“So the foetus is more susceptible at that time, so that may be the reason why they have said so (for pregnant women to be vaccinated after the first trimester),” she said.
Get vaccinated
Meanwhile, senior oncologist/gynaecologist Dr Tim Gopeesingh has called on eligible pregnant women to get themselves vaccinated.
“The morbidity is very serious. It seems to be greater with pregnant women than non-pregnant women. So it is important for pregnant women above 12 weeks to avail themselves of the vaccine as early as possible to prevent them from becoming seriously ill or having to be in the intensive care unit,” he told the Express.