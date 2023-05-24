ALL EYES ON ROWLEY

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will address the contentious developments arising out of the Privy Council ruling and its implications for the local government bodies in the House of Representatives today.
So said Attorney General Reginald Armour as he faced intense questioning from Independent Senator Paul Richards and Opposition Senator Wade Mark on the legality of actions and decisions taken by the local government bodies in light of the Privy Council ruling that the extension of the term of office of local government representatives did not apply to the incumbents.
Dismissing Mark’s claim of illegality, the Attorney General said the actions and decisions of the local government representatives were protected by the De Facto Officers Doctrine.
“There is a well-known doctrine known as the De Facto Officers Doctrine of great vintage, going back to the 1730s,” he said, adding that it applies to the actions of the officers who were duly elected and continued to be duly elected until the decision of the Privy Council, were valid. “There is no cause for concern,” he said.
Richards asked whether, even with the “doctrine of necessity”, the Government planned to bring legislation to remedy any potential situation by the actions (of local government bodies), in light of the Privy Council decision last Thursday.
The Attorney General said this matter will be addressed by the Prime Minister today in the House of Representatives.
Asked by Mark what was the legal status of all decisions and actions taken by the regional corporations since December 2, 2022, the Attorney General elaborated on the De Facto Officers Doctrine and the case which caused it.
This case stated with respect to the appointment of vestrymen who were not legally appointed but had continued in office over a considerable period of time, (and this is what the court said dating back to 1851) the House of Lords (stated) “with regard to the competence of the vestrymen, who were vestrymen de facto but not vestrymen de jure, you will see at once that it would lead to the validity of their acts, when in such office depended upon the propriety of the election. It might tend if doubts were cast upon them, to consequences of the most destructive kind.
“It would create uncertainty with respect to the obedience to public officers and it might also lead to persons, instead of resorting to ordinary legal remedies, to set right anything done by the officers taking the law into their own hands. “I think therefore that this principle laid down by the learned judges as the principle of law is one that is in conformity with public convenience. With reference to this discharge of the duties connected with the office, the acts continue to be valid on the de facto doctrine of officers.”
Mark asked the Attorney General to indicate, for example, what would happen to the contractors who have to collect garbage in various corporations, given the recent ruling and given what he had just indicated.
The Attorney General reiterated that all questions coming out of the decision of the Privy Council, which was handed down on May 18, would be addressed by the Prime Minister in the House of Representatives today.
Mark asked whether the Government was not furthering “its illegality with each passing day without informing the Senate on the legal way forward” and “can you clear the air for all the burgesses who are very concerned about its ruling by the Privy Council?”.
The Attorney General said: “The Government is not perpetuating any illegality. There is no illegality occurring. The Government has observed the Privy Council decision. It intends to follow the law as it always has and always will and will take all actions according to law.”