ALL MURDER ACCUSED CAN SEEK BAIL

IT has been settled.
This country’s highest court of law has spoken, and it is now established that anyone accused of murder can apply to the High Court for bail.
However, that does not mean the applications will be granted.
At 6.15 a.m. London time yesterday, five law lords at the Privy Council delivered a landmark ruling that has effectively brought an end to the automatic denial of bail to those charged with the capital offence.
For over a century—since 1917—murder accused in this country have been denied the opportunity to apply for bail.
That changed when the British law lords yesterday shot down every argument brought by the Office of the Attorney General, in opposition to a ruling delivered by the local Court of Appeal on February 17.
Delivering that previous judgment were Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Malcolm Holdip.
It was in a case brought by former murder accused Akilli Charles, who contended through his attorneys, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, that the automatic denial of bail to those charged with murder was unconstitutional.
While Charles’ constitutional claim was dismissed by High Court judge Justice Joan Charles, the dismissal was appealed and Justice Charles’ ruling was overturned.
The former accused had spent almost nine years on remand before the charge against him was dismissed in 2018 by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle based on a no-case submission by his then-attorneys.
Essentially, the magistrate found there was insufficient evidence by the State for Charles to face trial at the High Court.
The Court of Appeal’s ruling had opened the door for murder-accused individuals to approach the High Court and apply for bail.
Since February, about ten murder accused had successfully petitioned the High Court. It is uncertain, however, how many of them have actually accessed their bail. The State eventually challenged the ruling, taking its fight to the Privy Council in an attempt to have it reversed.
Its appeal failed.
Fair balance
Yesterday morning, Lords Hodge, Kitchen, Hamblen, Burrows and Stephens dismissed the appeal.
Lord Hamblen, who wrote and delivered the ruling, said even though Section 5 (1) of the Bail Act of 1994 was passed by a special majority of Parliament, it did not reasonably justify the infringement of citizens’ constitutional rights in relation to applying for bail.
“Bearing in mind that less intrusive measures could have been used, the Board nevertheless considers that in all the circumstances of the present case the interest of the community as expressed through the will of Parliament is outweighed by the very severe consequences of the imposition of a blanket prohibition of bail and that a fair balance has not been struck,” he said.
The judgment went on to add that the automatic denial of the right to apply for bail was disproportionate, especially when one looked at how the murder charge against Charles was dismissed based on a no-case submission.
“That is vividly illustrated by the facts of the present case, in which it was ultimately found that the respondent had no case to answer—in the meanwhile, he spent nearly eight and a half years in custody,” the judgment stated.
The judgment went on to add that even though Parliament had a real and legitimate concern of the committal of violent crimes when it brought into effect Section 5 of the Bail Act, the board suggested it could have included more criteria for judges to consider before granting bail for murder.
“Even if there had been such a concern, this could have been addressed by imposing conditions on the exercise of the court’s discretion rather than by removing it altogether,” the judgment stated.
Therefore, the board agreed with the Appeal Court’s decision that at common law, there was no existing law prohibiting the granting of bail in murder cases, either pre- or post-committal.
It was submitted by attorneys for the AG’s Office that because a magistrate was not required to inform an accused who had been committed for murder that they could have applied for bail at the High Court, did not mean they did not have that right.
“The Board rejects these arguments.... So, for example, bail should not be refused in cases where there are substantial grounds to believe the accused would not abscond or commit further offences if released on bail,” the judgment stated.
The law lords also pointed out that while the broad aim of the Bail Act of 1994 was to prevent crime and disorder, the main public-policy concerns behind it were the reduction of the incidence or violent crimes, the minimisation of the risk to public safety posed by repeat offenders, and a concern about the courts being too willing to grant bail to individuals who would be released and then commit further crimes.
In fact, during one of the hearings of the appeal, British Queen’s Counsel Peter Knox, who led the case on behalf of the AG’s Office, said that back in 1994 when the legislation was brought into effect, the legislature did not have sufficient trust in the Judiciary as it believed some people were being granted bail too easily.
Severe consequences
Nonetheless, the board said a fundamental objection to a blanket prohibition of bail is that it treated all those charged with murder indiscriminately and denied the possibility of bail, whatever the circumstances and however compelling the case for bail may be.
“For all these reasons the Board accepts that very severe consequences flow from the infringement of the fundamental rights and freedoms by bail provisions, including the undermining of the rule of law.
“The variety of circumstances in which a murder charge can arise means that there will be cases where none of the objectives of a prohibition of bail will be served. There is no risk of absconding; there is no risk of further offending; there is no risk of interfering with witnesses or of obstructing the course of justice.
“In such cases there is likely to be a very compelling case for bail, but the blanket prohibition means that bail will not be possible. Preventing differential treatment in cases with different circumstances involves what has been described as a ‘standardless sweep’,” the judgment stated.
In the matter, Ramlogan led British Queen’s Counsel Peter Carter and attorneys Pippa Woodrow, Adam Riley and Ganesh Saroop; while Knox led Fyard Hosein, SC, and Daniel Goldblatt on behalf of the Office of the Attorney General.
Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, Kiel Taklalsingh and Aaron Mahabir appeared on behalf of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago as an interested party.