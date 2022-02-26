‘All necessary steps’ to get Trini man, wife out of Ukraine

Amery Browne

Diplomatic channels:

Amery Browne

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne says “all necessary steps” are being taken to get a Trinidadian man and his wife out of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

The couple have been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years.

Getting out of Kyiv has become necessary after Russian forces continued their invasion against Ukraine yesterday.

In a phone interview with CCN-TV6 presenter Seigonie Mohammed, Browne said: “We have been in constant communication with the man and his wife who have been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years. All necessary steps are being taken to get him out. He’s in good spirits. Immediately on getting the information, I spoke to his parents here in Trinidad and Tobago. He and his wife are in an apartment in Kyiv. An apartment, with a bomb shelter.”

Browne did not identify the Trinidadian but said the man was calm and has an exit route by land on Monday.

“His exit plan included buses and trains to get to Germany where he and his wife planned to stay until the crisis is over and the invasion has come to an end. I am very concerned about his welfare. I have pressed upon him the importance of accelerating his exit plan and he has agreed to do so,” added Browne.

The minister said he has instructed staff at the Mission in Brussels to use all diplomatic channels to identify a faster means of getting him out of Ukraine.

He also encouraged Trinidad and Tobago nationals working and residing abroad to register their information via the ministry’s Registration System For Nationals Abroad form online.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Put laws in place to protect us

Put laws in place to protect us

This is was the plea from various business groups yesterday as they called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to deal with the upsurge in murders and criminal activity.

In condemning the spate of violent crime, The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in a statement, called on the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Com­mis­­sion­er of Police McDonald Jacob to address the increase in crime with a swift and effective action plan to eliminate the recent criminal activities plaguing the society.

Cops to question wounded suspect who went to hospital

Cops to question wounded suspect who went to hospital

Police are to question a man who went to the Port of Spain General Hospital on Thursday night to treat gunshot wounds as they suspect he was involved in the home invasion in Westmoorings when Nicole Moses was killed.

Two suspects were also killed during the attempted robbery by Moses’s brother with his licensed firearm while another two escaped.

‘All necessary steps’ to get Trini man, wife out of Ukraine

‘All necessary steps’ to get Trini man, wife out of Ukraine

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne says “all necessary steps” are being taken to get a Trinidadian man and his wife out of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

The couple have been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years.

Getting out of Kyiv has become necessary after Russian forces continued their invasion against Ukraine yesterday.

One week after instructions, summons not yet served

One week after instructions, summons not yet served

More than a week has passed since the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) gave instructions that businessman Adrian Scoon be charged via summons for offences related to breaches of the Public Health Ordinance last year.

Judge denies bid for special warrant

Judge denies bid for special warrant

AN application by police for a special warrant by the High Court that would have mandated businessman Adrian Scoon to disclose passwords for his electronic devices which were seized during a search of his home in January has been shot down by Justice Geoffrey Henderson.

Recommended for you