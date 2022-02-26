‘All necessary steps’ to get Trini man, wife out of Ukraine

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne says “all necessary steps” are being taken to get a Trinidadian man and his wife out of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
The couple have been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years.
Getting out of Kyiv has become necessary after Russian forces continued their invasion against Ukraine yesterday.
In a phone interview with CCN-TV6 presenter Seigonie Mohammed, Browne said: “We have been in constant communication with the man and his wife who have been living in Ukraine for the past 11 years. All necessary steps are being taken to get him out. He’s in good spirits. Immediately on getting the information, I spoke to his parents here in Trinidad and Tobago. He and his wife are in an apartment in Kyiv. An apartment, with a bomb shelter.”
Browne did not identify the Trinidadian but said the man was calm and has an exit route by land on Monday.
“His exit plan included buses and trains to get to Germany where he and his wife planned to stay until the crisis is over and the invasion has come to an end. I am very concerned about his welfare. I have pressed upon him the importance of accelerating his exit plan and he has agreed to do so,” added Browne.
The minister said he has instructed staff at the Mission in Brussels to use all diplomatic channels to identify a faster means of getting him out of Ukraine.
He also encouraged Trinidad and Tobago nationals working and residing abroad to register their information via the ministry’s Registration System For Nationals Abroad form online.