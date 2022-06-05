All’s not so quiet on the Central front

The hustle and bustle atmosphere, mixed with an air of camaraderie and relaxation that permeates Chaguanas, is almost unmatched throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
On any given day, people flock to the borough in droves searching for bargains and to conduct, various business transactions.
People, however, do not wear “fear of crime” on their faces, as seen in other communities, despite the fact that the Central Division as a whole has the second highest reports of serious crimes.
People are engaging and friendly when approached.
When the Sunday Express visited the heart of Chaguanas on Friday, citizens said there was a mentality of togetherness in the area, unmatched in other communities.
“Crime exists, eh. You will always have people pickpocketing, and robberies take place. But it’s not as prevalent here as in other places. In the borough itself, we have police always patrolling, but more than that, we have people who are always looking out for one another. So when something happens, we act. This is why you don’t hear so much about crime in this area so. You’ll hear more in the outskirts. Enterprise will have their shootings and things like that, but it rarely comes into Chaguanas, the city itself,” said Ariel Vance.
A market vendor, who only gave his name as Julio, said the people of Chaguanas are a “family”.
“It is one family here. Even if you don’t know each other, you could easily go out and say let we get a beer. So we always have each other’s backs. And the city is always so packed, there’s hardly that much crime, really. You know the police are here, so criminals will have to be very brave and bad-mind to come out. So we have our robberies and things. Once in a while, at night, you might have some fights at bars. On very few occasions you’ll hear about a shooting or a stabbing, but for the most part, Chaguanas is quiet, man. It’s a place to come and do business, and come and buy your produce and things like that. What you have to be wary of is traffic and pick-pocketers. But outside of that, for the most part, there isn’t any other place like it,” Julio told the Sunday Express.
Cable theft, shootings, robberies
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed told the Sunday Express that the increase in murders, shootings, robberies and cable theft was of serious concern to his area and constituents.
“As far as we’ve been made aware, the increase in crime is throughout the country, not limited only to Chaguanas and its burgesses. But this is the area of our focus, so it has been of major concern for us. The Enterprise and Longdenville communities have seen an increase in shooting incidents and, of course, cable theft, as well as noise pollution. Cable theft right now is also an issue the whole country is experiencing, but particularly for us. Recently our deputy mayor had an issue where she detected persons on top of her house stealing cables, and when she came out to confront them, she was threatened. Thankfully, that was the end there. But you can see easily how things can devolve from there. So, it’s a major issue,” Mohammed said.
He said he was grateful acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob had taken the time to meet with him and other stakeholders on Wednesday.
“We raised a lot of issues, and we traded a lot of information on how best we shall move forward. A focus was put on community involvement and we are aiming to advance the ideas put forward, by setting up community watch groups. We’ve done this in the past in areas like Felicity and Charlieville last year with the help of security specialist David Carmichael after we observed a spike in crime in those areas. So we want to do similar in other communities. There were also requests for more engagement in youth and sports activities, and we will be actively looking into that as well,” Mohammed said.
The mayor also called on citizens to take a proactive approach towards the fight against crime, and he called on them to report all matters.
“It’s simple—if you see something, say something. The police can’t be everywhere, so we have to work with them in this fight. Also report all matters. You can’t expect the police to act on something if they don’t know what’s going on, and what areas things are taking place. For the most part, police are reacting. So we have to help and be proactive, and this includes us being vigilant, aware of our surroundings, and making reports when we see something,” Mohammed said.
He said he was moved by Jacob’s statement that his “heart was in Chaguanas”, as he had explained it was one of the first places he worked when he began his career.
Chamber concerned
The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) expressed similar concerns, saying the police needed assistance and support from stakeholders in the community to ensure they make a dent in crime.
CCIC president Richie Sookhai said, “We have always supported the TTPS in various ways, such as recently by way of securing a drone, but we thought it important to step up our contribution in a time when there is dramatically growing concern about crime. However, the Police Service needs support from various stakeholders to ensure that they make a dent in the deterrence and improve the solving of crimes in the country.”
He noted that to this end, the CCIC had recently reached out to the TTPS and helped with the repair of two vehicles in its fleet.
Sookhai praised the recent meeting with the TTPS and the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and relevant stakeholders. However, he was critical of certain elements of the justice system.
“The acting Commissioner of Police (Jacob) delivered a presentation which highlighted many lofty and noteworthy initiatives, that if implemented and properly managed, could help curb our burgeoning crime situation. One such proposed initiative is the establishment of a central command centre with 24-hour CCTV monitoring. However, one can question its effectiveness since the Central area still has cameras that are non-functional, as well as certain areas without any sort of surveillance,” Sookhai said.
He also noted the current process of criminal investigative work takes a lengthy period in most situations, and police work may seem at times to be counteracted when persons who are charged are subsequently released on bail long before a trial.
“While waiting for the wheels of the judicial system to turn, many of these charged individuals have the opportunity to commit more crimes and sometimes forcefully, if not violently, dissuade witnesses from coming forward to testify in court.
“Why isn’t a night court established in T&T to facilitate the quick and effective administration of justice? This would not only drastically improve the crime situation, but productivity across the entire country as well,” Sookhai said.
Another area of concern he pointed to was the perceived lack of training and proper systems implemented within the Police Service.
“The TTPS and Ministry of National Security receive one of the largest allocations from the national budget. However, it is always strapped for cash, which causes one to wonder whether the money is being managed properly.
“Training for the effective management of operations and resources alongside the consistent updating of the organisation’s systems is necessary to transform the TTPS. Effective administration within the TTPS, coupled with support from a critical ecosystem of external stakeholders will undoubtedly help the fight against crime. The TTPS, as well-intentioned as it is, cannot do it alone,” Sookhai said.
He added, “All stakeholders in the justice system such as the police, the office of the DPP and the Judiciary need to critically examine what needs to be done to get us in a situation such as places like Florida where the justice system is so swift and efficient and conviction rates are so high that persons charged know they are more likely to be convicted than go free.”