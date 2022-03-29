All pupils will be required to return to physical classes come April 19.
The official announcement was made by Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday.
After a forced closure for two long years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all levels of educational institutions from early childhood to tertiary level in Trinidad and Tobago will finally be able to reopen its doors for full classes.
During a Ministry of Education news conference held at the ministry’s headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, Gadsby-Dolly said, “Trinidad and Tobago has used a careful and measured approach to physical school reopening and based on the advice from the officials of the Ministry of Health, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has taken the decision to fully reopen all schools at the ECCE (the Early Childhood Care and Education), primary, secondary and tertiary levels from April 19 2022, which is term three of academic year 2021/22.”
The announcement came 48 hours after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced major amendments to the public health ordinance including the end to all safe zones and no limitation on social gatherings, as the Government moved to reopen all sectors of the country.
Though pupils will be returning to pre-pandemic school schedules, Gadsby-Dolly called on parents to prepare their children for the reopening of schools by emphasising the importance of having personal responsibility to follow all public health protocols including social distancing, hand washing and sanitising and wearing of face masks.
When asked if there were provisions in place for pupils with co-morbidities who would not be able to return to physical classes, she said, “At this point in time, once school opens physically, all students are expected to attend. On a regular basis pre-Covid, principals would take into account students who cannot attend the school for some reason and they would work with teachers to provide support to students.
“That is not out of the question. But, the question really is, which student and what medical basis can we apply to say this student cannot come out to school? And that is really an uncertainty that cannot be catered for at this point in time. Yes, we are looking forward to the opening of an online school which would provide support for continuation classes and so on, but that is in its nascent stages.”
“But outside of that, we are not at this point in a position to say, we are going to offer online classes to those who feel they cannot come out. There is no threshold at this point to say a student can come and cannot come.
“We have a lot of fear from parents and that is understandable, but that is where we are at this stage so we are expecting our students to come out physically...
“Home schooling is also an option. It is legal in Trinidad and Tobago. We have students who are home-schooled and I am also aware, there are many parents, who having to have home learning over the past two years are willing to enter that arena and that is also a possibility for parents and they can pursue those options as well,” she added.
While ensuring that all measures have been in place for pupils to remain safe during the pandemic, Gadsby-Dolly also assured that the alarming issue of school violence is currently being addressed.
The ministry also said the school feeding programme would resume in term three.
While speaking in Parliament on March 13, 2020, Rowley called for the closure of all schools for one week, in an attempt to slow the then potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Since then schools have been able to operate via online learning as well as hybrid classes with limited pupil attendance on a phased basis a few days per week in addition to continued online classes.