Alliyah’s uncle: Release the suspect

Allegations of illegal wire-tapping raised by Kamla Persad-Bissessar during her tenure as Prime Minister and the subsequent dismissal of several employees attached to the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) have seen taxpayers shell out in excess of $12 million.

This figure represents compensation awarded to individuals accused of wire-tapping by Persad-Bissessar. In all cases, the State did not proffer a defence and at least one case was settled out of court.