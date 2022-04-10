Alliyah’s uncle: Release the suspect

AN UNCLE of Alliyah Alexander yesterday called on the authorities to release the suspect detained for her death as “they were painting him as a criminal on TV”.
Jimmy Guevera delivered one of several eulogies during yesterday’s funeral for 15-year-old Alexander, who died after she was beaten and fell down stairs at her family’s Rig Road, Claxton Bay, home last Tuesday.
A close relative, a member of the T&T Regiment, is currently in police custody.
Alexander’s funeral took place at the Apostles’ Ministries, Amaroosingh Street, Longdenville.
Guevera said he needed to address the issue of “revenge and retaliation”, admitting when he first heard of his niece’s death, “I wanted to grab out (her relative’s) windpipe”.
He said he later calmed down and he concluded that people were “thinking the wrong way” about his niece’s death.
He said her death was a wake-up call as “Satan is targeting young people and people needed to study more prayers and cover these kids as what happened was a wake-up call for everybody”.
He said her relative loved her more than his own self.
“Alliyah was his eyeball,” he said, adding that “the media who want justice making it look like he was a bad person”, but it was Satan who used him that day.
“Those in authority can let him go because they painting him as a criminal on the TV,” because Satan used him as a rod, and God allowed it to happen as a message to get parents to see about their children, he said.
He said his niece would just have to know that one of her parents was angry with her and she would behave. “Just let Alliyah see you vex and she’s done, eh,” he said.
He lamented: “Satan get an opening and he used this man. Let this man out. Allyuh find forgiveness and let this man out.”