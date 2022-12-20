THE mother of two-and-a-half-year-old Allon Ramdial identified the remains of her little boy last week by the clothing he was wearing.
However, an autopsy could not be performed as the child’s birth was never registered and he had no birth certificate.
His mother, Cristianna Ramdial, had no identification card and her birth date could not be verified.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has stepped in to assist the 19-year-old mother and a team was dispatched to gather information.
The Express was told that the documents were being prepared yesterday. The autopsy is expected to be performed later this week.
Then, the 19-year-old mother would be allowed to bury her child.
Ramdial visited the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park last week, where she viewed the remains of her son found entangled in debris at the mouth of the Ortoire River, Mayaro.
The body was decomposed but Ramdial identified the blue jersey and three-quarter pants Allon was wearing.
Grandmother Laureen Ramdial said, “My daughter went and saw the remains of her child. It was traumatising for her. She recognised his clothing. The body was badly decomposed. We are waiting on the autopsy now to determine how he died and then we will be able to have a funeral.”
The grandmother said she was working with officers from the Ministry of Social Development to get the child’s birth certificate. “I had to get some documents so we can work on the birth certificate. It is a lengthy process but we have to do this before the autopsy could be done,” she said.
The child lived with his mother and stepfather in the freezer section of the Ortoire Fishing Port in Mayaro. Behind the facility is a gate that opens onto a wooden jetty leading to the Ortoire River.
Two Fridays ago, little Allon was reported missing by his mother. It is believed the child walked through the opened gate and fell into the river.
The frantic mother made contact with the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat, pleading for help. There was an extensive search of the river and surrounding land at the weekend but Allon was not found. The Fire Service, TTPS, TT Coast Guard and Mayaro Lifeguard Unit divers joined the search.
Around 11.40 a.m last Monday, a decomposed body believed to be Allon was found entangled in debris and washed ashore near the mouth of the river, an area accessible only by boat.
Investigators believe the child died the same day he fell into the river.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray has visited the child’s mother and is assisting in contacting the relevant State agencies.