Government Senator Allyson West is the new Minister of Public Administration.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has written to the President advising that West take control of the Ministry in addition to her duties as Minister in the Ministry of Finance.
West replaces Port of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald who Rowley fired on Monday following corruption charges against her.
In a statement posted to his Facebook page the Prime Minister also announced that Foster Cummings who was fired in July as a Government Senator to make way for Donna Cox to be appointed as Communications Minister and Government Senator will be re hired and will return to the Senate.
Laventille East Morvant MP Adrian Leonce who has never held portfolio has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.
Former Government senator Garvin Simonette was originally named to replace McDonald as Public Administration Minister however the Prime Minister cancelled this move after it was revealed that Simonette had a criminal record in the form of a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge in the United States.
Rowley took control of the Public Administration portfolio until an appointment was made today.
