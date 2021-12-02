Almost 30,000 receive additional jab

Since the Ministry of Health began administering additional primary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to eligible people, almost 30,000 people have received their additional shot.
The ministry began administering the additional doses on November 10, and yesterday reported that a total of 28,984 doses have since been given.
The additional doses are available to elderly and immunocompromised people who had already been fully vaccinated with any of the available vaccines.
The ministry continued to urge those eligible to access the additional dose to increase their protection against the virus.
In an advisory, the ministry reiterated that the additional shot is available only to people over 60 years of age and those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.
For the Sinopharm vaccine, an additional dose is recommended three to six months after receiving the second shot for people over age 60, or any time thereafter.
No referral letter from a physician is needed.
The additional dose can be accessed by all immunocompromised people, regardless of age.
This should be given between one and three months after receipt of the second dose, or any time thereafter. People in this category must, however, provide a referral letter from their physician.
For the AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, an additional dose is available only for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, and is recommended to be given between one and three months after the final dose, or soonest thereafter.
A referral letter from a physician must be presented.
Immunocompromised people eligible for the additional dose include those with active cancers, transplant recipients, people with immuno-deficiencies, HIV-positive people with a CD4 count of below 200, and people on immunosuppressive therapy.
The ministry said the additional doses of all vaccines can be accessed at all mass vaccination sites, the Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm vaccines can be accessed at all health centres, and all drive-through vaccination sites will administer additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines.
People are advised to walk with their identification cards and vaccination cards, the ministry stated.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced earlier this week that booster shots will be coming soon for all fully vaccinated people.