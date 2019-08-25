The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has introduced mobile detention buses for assisting in dealing with crowd control for large groups of people.
This was announced yesterday in a news release, which highlighted the initiative as one orchestrated by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
“These detention buses will assist police officers in dealing with crowd control, riots and at any occasion which warrants the TTPS to detain large numbers of persons for breaking the law,” said the release.
“These buses are not newly purchased. The TTPS has refurbished and outfitted these mobile detention buses for the transportation of persons who are detained by police,” it added.