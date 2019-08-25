TTPS

The TTPS has acquired these vehicles for crowd control.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has introduced mobile detention buses for assisting in dealing with crowd control for large groups of people.

This was announced yesterday in a news release, which highlighted the initiative as one orchestrated by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

wicekd.jpg
wicekd1.jpg
Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

“These detention buses will assist police officers in dealing with crowd control, riots and at any occasion which warrants the TTPS to detain large numbers of persons for breaking the law,” said the release.

wicked two.jpg

“These buses are not newly purchased. The TTPS has refurbished and outfitted these mobile detention buses for the transportation of persons who are detained by police,” it added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Prisons Commissioner: A most dangerous job

Prisons Commissioner: A most dangerous job

Having just been confirmed in his position as Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson is prepa­ring to leave the Service. Five days ago, Wilson was officially promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Prisons by the Public Service Commission, with effect from November 24, 2017.