Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.
At the Fourth Form level, Mahabir had written and received As in several GCE and SAT subjects. When asked by the Express yesterday why he chose to undertake such a large workload, the teenager responded “curiosity”. “Well, ever since Form three I’ve always been curious. When I started looking at the subjects I realised that it could be covered over one year instead of two,” he said.