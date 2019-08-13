Sanjeev Mahabir

Hillview College pupil Sanjeev Mahabir, who received distinctions in all his CAPE examinations.

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

At the Fourth Form level, Mahabir had written and received As in several GCE and SAT subjects. When asked by the Express yesterday why he chose to undertake such a large workload, the teenager responded “curiosity”. “Well, ever since Form three I’ve always been curious. When I started looking at the subjects I realised that it could be covered over one year instead of two,” he said.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

Suspect in Sandman killing gunned down

A SUSPECT in the recent murders of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alita “Lety” Dehere and their two bodyguards was gunned down near his home in Maraval yesterday.

Amazing Sanjeev

Amazing Sanjeev

Sanjeev Mahabir has a curious mind. The Fifth Form Hillview College pupil, 17, recently completed nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) subjects and three CAPE unit 1 and 2 subjects, including Physics, Pure Mathematics and Applied Mathematics, in which he has received all distinctions.

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

Marlene fired as deputy political leader

AS Marlene McDonald was stripped of her position as PNM deputy political leader yesterday, Communications Minister Donna Cox responded that the party will survive. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday removed McDonald as PNM deputy leader.