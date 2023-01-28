Ameen comes to Kamla’s defence

MORE support has been thrown behind Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, for whom a petition was launched, this week, seeking signatures for her removal.
St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen, in a statement yesterday, said there were “a few persons out, fuelled by emotion, responsible for spreading propaganda on behalf of the PNM (People’s National Movement)”.
Ameen said, “Let us not be distracted as the real enemy continues to exploit our citizens as we have seen with the recently proposed electricity rate increase.”
A petition started by party member Donny Samlal on Tuesday sought signatures via change.org, to move a special motion with the party’s congress, to remove Persad-Bissessar.
The petition said the party was losing members to the PNM and had failed to secure any recent elections.
UNC members and MPs came out swinging in defence of the political leader, noting her elected right to leadership and vowing to mobilise members.
A motion to read a resolution, seeking to change the party’s internal election process, was also rejected by chairman Peter Kanhai. The resolution was filed, last Monday, by former UNC minister Ramona Ramdial, and called for the one-man-one-vote system to be cast off, among other changes.
The resolution was supported by former minister Dr Fuad Khan and was aimed at being read next Sunday at the party’s general council, for approval. It was, however, denied.
Ameen stated yesterday that “the cost of living continues to rise while the standard of living continues to deteriorate and that is where the fight and emphasis should be focused”.
“Serve the people, serve the people, serve the people”
“The UNC will continue to fight against these evils as we are guided by a competent and compassionate leader who motivates us to ‘serve the people, serve the people, serve the people,’” Ameen said.
“I have full confidence in the democratic process of the United National Congress and the leadership of our political leader, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar.”
Ameen said the UNC elects its leaders via the “one-man-one-vote” method, “which allows for members to have the opportunity to vote in a healthy and open electoral process, and further to offer themselves as candidates”.
“The UNC membership has full determination of the party’s national executive and, in June 2022, the overwhelming support for Kamla Persad-Bissessar was evident as she easily brushed aside the competition in another landslide victory,” the release said.
Ameen said the party, earlier this week, celebrated the 13th anniversary of Persad-Bissessar becoming political leader of the UNC.