Amendment the only way forward, says Tracy

Tracy Davidson-Celestine

CHANGES: Political leader of the People’s National Movement Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine addresses the media following the PNM’s post-general council meeting

on Saturday at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain.

—Photo: Jermaine Cruickshank

People’s National Movement Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is adamant that an amendment to the THA Act is the only way forward to resolving the deadlock with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

Her comments come following calls from former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj to resolve the issue through section 92 of the THA standing orders and not through any new laws.

Senior Counsel Martin Daly has also called for a return to the polls with the existing 12 seats.

Speaking during the PNM’s post-general council meeting at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain on Saturday, Davidson-Celestine said she is in full support of amending the Act to create another three seats in Tobago which would decrease the likelihood of another deadlock occurring.

“We have been very consistent in our position in that we must go back to the polls because in this situation, this is the most democratic process in terms of resolving the matter,” she said.

“We are in support of the Prime Minister’s position that we need to amend the THA Act. And we need to take cognisance of the fact that we cannot go back to the population with 12 seats, we must be in a position to increase the number of seats.”

Davidson-Celestine noted Daly’s comments but said doing the same thing over and over is a “recipe for madness”.

“We have to make changes if we want to move away from a situation of a deadlock in a two-party arrangement in the electoral process in Tobago.”

Davidson-Celestine also reflected on the PNM’s contributions to Tobago as the party prepares to observe its 65th anniversary.

She said she is satisfied with the level of PNM investment on the island over the past 20 years.

“We are very satisfied with the level of investment of the PNM administration over the last 20 years or so...in terms of the investment in human resources, investment in the physical infrastructure and social infrastructure development. We are thankful for that investment and we continue to give support to the national council.”

The party plans to launch several initiatives to celebrate its 65th anniversary, including producing “educational documentaries” to highlight the achievements of the PNM. PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said this is expected to be rolled out in March.

He added that the party will also host an essay-writing competition for students to write about the contributions of the PNM to T&T.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big Aripo Sweep yields more bones

Big Aripo Sweep yields more bones

Following the discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s body on Thursday and skeletal remains on Friday a wide search party involving almost 250 police, military and fire personnel combed the Aripo forest yesterday where they found more bones.

These bones will be examined to determine if they were human.

Police said that around 1.50 p.m. a resident of the area who joined the police on the search alerted them about a scattering of bones found at the bottom of a precipice off the Aripo Road near LP 47.

+7
BOILING POINT

BOILING POINT

The momentum of the rallying call to protect women picked up more steam yesterday with both women and men coming out in their numbers at various locations in Trinidad to demand that protective systems be put in place.

Many of the estimated 300 protesters who turned up at the Queen’s Park Savannah yesterday said Andrea Bharatt could have been them, or their sister, or their daughter or their mother and instead of angrily posting on social media they wanted to do something more.

Police detain DSS founder

Police detain DSS founder

Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke is hospitalised at the Mt Hope Accident and Emergency Adult Hospital after being detained by police.

This as police seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on possible charges.

Amendment the only way forward, says Tracy

Amendment the only way forward, says Tracy

People’s National Movement Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is adamant that an amendment to the THA Act is the only way forward to resolving the deadlock with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).

+3
HDC acts on fallen wall

HDC acts on fallen wall

The Express was contacted by a homeowner at Chestnut Avenue in Union Hall who said a 20-foot-long wall behind her home had collapsed two years ago, leaving only worries.

It happened after torrential rainfall in September 2019. The wall lines the back of multiple properties in the area.

There began a futile attempt to get someone to fix it.

The area was located in the San Fernando East constituency but the boundary change sent it to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation (PDRC). However, through multiple communications with PDRC chairman Dr Allen Sammy, she was told that repairing this wall is not the responsibility of the corporation.