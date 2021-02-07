Amendment the only way forward, says Tracy

People’s National Movement Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is adamant that an amendment to the THA Act is the only way forward to resolving the deadlock with the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP).
Her comments come following calls from former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj to resolve the issue through section 92 of the THA standing orders and not through any new laws.
Senior Counsel Martin Daly has also called for a return to the polls with the existing 12 seats.
Speaking during the PNM’s post-general council meeting at the Government Campus Plaza in Port of Spain on Saturday, Davidson-Celestine said she is in full support of amending the Act to create another three seats in Tobago which would decrease the likelihood of another deadlock occurring.
“We have been very consistent in our position in that we must go back to the polls because in this situation, this is the most democratic process in terms of resolving the matter,” she said.
“We are in support of the Prime Minister’s position that we need to amend the THA Act. And we need to take cognisance of the fact that we cannot go back to the population with 12 seats, we must be in a position to increase the number of seats.”
Davidson-Celestine noted Daly’s comments but said doing the same thing over and over is a “recipe for madness”.
“We have to make changes if we want to move away from a situation of a deadlock in a two-party arrangement in the electoral process in Tobago.”
Davidson-Celestine also reflected on the PNM’s contributions to Tobago as the party prepares to observe its 65th anniversary.
She said she is satisfied with the level of PNM investment on the island over the past 20 years.
“We are very satisfied with the level of investment of the PNM administration over the last 20 years or so...in terms of the investment in human resources, investment in the physical infrastructure and social infrastructure development. We are thankful for that investment and we continue to give support to the national council.”
The party plans to launch several initiatives to celebrate its 65th anniversary, including producing “educational documentaries” to highlight the achievements of the PNM. PNM general secretary Foster Cummings said this is expected to be rolled out in March.
He added that the party will also host an essay-writing competition for students to write about the contributions of the PNM to T&T.