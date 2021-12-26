An agro shop to educate

Husband and wife Darrell and Louisea Brown have been teaching youngsters the importance of growing their own food.

The Browns are the founders of Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp, an initiative that came into existence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first virtual agriculture camps began earlier this year. These came after a successful Increase Kids Alphabet book launched last year.

The organisation has expanded yet again with the opening of an agro shop in Palo Seco.

The Browns told the Express last week that they share a global desire to eradicate poverty and illiteracy through education and agriculture.

“We believe locally, through our educational programmes and physical merchandise offered at the store, we can change the mindset of our children and those who teach them to be more, have more, and do more,” said Louisea Brown.

“Persons can visit the shop along the Palo Seco Lorensotte stretch or make their orders online. We currently sell fruit and vegetable plants, fresh fruit and vegetables, and seedlings, to name a few,” she said.

“Virtually, we teach children agriculture throughout schools in Trinidad and Tobago, who are between the ages of 3-7 years old. We will be taking our in-school planting project up the islands. To accompany our in-school teaching programme, we are in the process of setting up an online store to provide Increase Kids Agri World (IKAW) gardening products to support the service.

“Our newly-opened physical location in Palo Seco and our range of IKAW gardening power tools will be available on the shelves in 2022,” Brown added.

The Browns did a creative agricultural display outside their shop that drew the attention of onlookers. The display used blue jeans, soil, and flowering plants that appeared fun and eye-catching.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

30 more deaths: December toll 610

30 more deaths: December toll 610

THE Ministry of Health reported that 30 people succumbed to the Covid-19 virus yesterday. The latest deaths took the death toll this month to 610.

The ministry identified the deceased as seven elderly men, eight elderly women, eight middle-aged men, six middle-aged woman and one young adult woman. T&T’s overall death toll now stands at 2,768. The Ministry said 16 patients had multiple comorbidities. Nine patients had one comorbidity and five patients had no known medical conditions.

Prison officers: No forced vaccination

Prison officers: No forced vaccination

Prison Officers’ Association president Ceron Richards said his organisation is in support of Covid-19 vaccinations. The demarcation, he stated, was that the Association does not believe that any of its members should be forced to get vaccinated.

T&T mourns ‘icon and hero’

T&T mourns ‘icon and hero’

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died yesterday at the age of 90, had dubbed Trinidad and Tobago “a rainbow nation” during his second visit to this country in 1987.

Tutu had previously visited T&T in 1976 and again on April 29, 2004, along with former South African president Nelson Mandela, who was greeted by then-prime minister Patrick Manning.

Two prison officers held smuggling contraband

Two prison officers held smuggling contraband

Two prison officers were arrested on Christmas Day for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items into Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.

Prison Officer II Kenneth Forgenie, who has more than 27 years of service, as well as Prison Officer I John Felician, with more than 14 years of service, were arrested at the main gate of the prison.

+2
An agro shop to educate

An agro shop to educate

Husband and wife Darrell and Louisea Brown have been teaching youngsters the importance of growing their own food.

The Browns are the founders of Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp, an initiative that came into existence during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TAKE THE SHOT

TAKE THE SHOT

TAKE the Covid-19 vaccine, please.

This was the plea to police officers, soldiers and others in the protective services from the heads of the country’s national security apparatus yesterday amid staggering numbers of Covid deaths and infections in the country.

Recommended for you