An agro shop to educate

Husband and wife Darrell and Louisea Brown have been teaching youngsters the importance of growing their own food.
The Browns are the founders of Increase Kids Virtual Agri Camp, an initiative that came into existence during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The first virtual agriculture camps began earlier this year. These came after a successful Increase Kids Alphabet book launched last year.
The organisation has expanded yet again with the opening of an agro shop in Palo Seco.
The Browns told the Express last week that they share a global desire to eradicate poverty and illiteracy through education and agriculture.
“We believe locally, through our educational programmes and physical merchandise offered at the store, we can change the mindset of our children and those who teach them to be more, have more, and do more,” said Louisea Brown.
“Persons can visit the shop along the Palo Seco Lorensotte stretch or make their orders online. We currently sell fruit and vegetable plants, fresh fruit and vegetables, and seedlings, to name a few,” she said.
“Virtually, we teach children agriculture throughout schools in Trinidad and Tobago, who are between the ages of 3-7 years old. We will be taking our in-school planting project up the islands. To accompany our in-school teaching programme, we are in the process of setting up an online store to provide Increase Kids Agri World (IKAW) gardening products to support the service.
“Our newly-opened physical location in Palo Seco and our range of IKAW gardening power tools will be available on the shelves in 2022,” Brown added.
The Browns did a creative agricultural display outside their shop that drew the attention of onlookers. The display used blue jeans, soil, and flowering plants that appeared fun and eye-catching.