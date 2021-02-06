Andrea Bharatt’s neighbours do not plan to forget her.
Days after the young court clerk’s body was found following her kidnapping on January 29, people living along the Arima Old Road continued to mourn as if they had just heard the news of her brutal murder.
They also remembered the love her father, Randolph Bharatt, had for his daughter.
“He lived for her.”
“She was everything to him.”
“She was an angel of a child.”
These were the sentiments expressed by neighbours and friends of Bharatt and her father when the Sunday Express visited the Arima Old Road on Friday.
One neighbour said: “I don’t even have the words to tell you. After her mother died, this man changed his entire life. He stopped drinking, smoking, liming and said he is going to live for his daughter. He became mother and father. He loved Andrea with everything.”
“He would cook three times a day, always cleaning, house always neat and did everything for his child. I know Andrea from small, she was an angel,” he added.
‘None of us slept yet’
He said Andrea had a car, but did not like to drive and preferred to travel home from work because she did not always get a parking spot outside the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
However, her father always instilled in her that she should only get into “H” taxis.
He would drop her to work every morning, the neighbour said.
Another neighbour said: “Knowing her from small growing up, she always quiet, very respectable. She was never outside really and if she was, she never in a short pants because she knew her father always have someone in the yard, men, (while he did) his little electrical work.”
Another neighbour was brought to tears as he said his heart went out to Bharatt after he too lost his only child on Boxing Day 2019.
He said: “They won’t understand how he feels, but I do. I understand how it feels to lose your only child. He couldn’t sleep for all those days before she was found, hoping she would come back to him. I couldn’t sleep when I found out. None of us have slept yet. She was a good child.”
Other neighbours in the area said Andrea was not a limer and would only venture outside to the nearby shop, but she would drive to the shop, saying good afternoon to everyone and get back in her vehicle.
They said everyone in the area was in shock about her kidnapping and murder, and said they knew she did not keep the wrong company nor was she involved in any illegal activity.
Thus, they wondered if her death came about as a result of where she worked.
Taxi-drivers: Criminals impacting our trade
In addition to the residents, Cleaver Road and Arima Old Road taxi-drivers also said they were distraught.
When the Sunday Express visited the taxi stand where Bharatt was last seen on January 29, there were only “H” taxis on the stand.
One taxi-driver said: “I have been working taxi for 23 years. Sometimes, I does go by the father to fix little things with my car. That child don’t go in PH car, only ‘H’ cars. You don’t see her liming with any friends by the stand.
“She walks straight to the last car by the stand, gets in and goes home. And she don’t always travel. Her father drops her and picks her up most times. I believe the men went into (a grocery) to get items and as they drove out, they pick her up right there. She thought it was a real ‘H’ car.”
Another taxi-driver said: “We don’t know that car. We heard that is a car from Maloney. Those taxi-drivers, young fellas from Maloney and La Horquetta, like to come down here and pick up girls.
“If you see them, especially on Fridays, they pull up alongside the stand and we have to say (to passengers), ‘Aye, not this, girl, not that one.’ And we try to look out for the passengers.”
The drivers said since the news of Andrea’s kidnapping and murder, they have been seeing fewer passengers on the taxi stand, especially women, because they now fear entering H taxis.
The drivers said criminals are pretending to be taxi-drivers and now it is affecting their trade.
They now want the Government to get involved to implement new identification measures to separate law-abiding taxi-drivers from the criminal elements.
The drivers also said they knew Bharatt’s co-worker who also entered the vehicle with her on January 29.
They said the co-worker, an older woman and resident of Cleaver Heights, was also in distress since Andrea went missing.
Commuters fearful
There were few passengers at the taxi stand on Friday, but they too said they were fearful for their lives following Andrea’s death.
One man waiting on the taxi stand with his wife and two young daughters said: “Of course, we don’t feel good. How can anyone feel safe now with that news? I can’t let my daughters out of my sight or travel by themselves.”
A woman waiting for a taxi on the Arima Old Road, mere metres away from Bharatt’s house, said: “I don’t feel comfortable travelling at all, but I have no choice. I have two teenage daughters also and I don’t want them travelling. If they have to travel, I will be on the phone with them from the moment they get into the taxi until they arrive to their destination.
“It is so scary that this has now arrived at our doorsteps. Look how close they live. She was almost home and didn’t make it. I’ve lived at Lynton Gardens for 21 years and Andrea was never outside, really. She was very quiet. I feel like it’s one of my own daughters.”
She added that though there are many “H” taxis on the stand, they stop working after hours and there are only PH taxis available.
She said drivers from other areas also come into the area.
Additionally, some parents of pupils attending schools in Arima have also expressed concerns about their daughters travelling to school via Arima Old Road taxis.
One mother said: “My daughter has to return to school from (tomorrow). How can I feel safe knowing that she’s taking the same taxis that Andrea took? Knowing that one of those monsters probably looking at her and she may never make it to school? I can’t allow that.”
Both Arima North Secondary School and Arima West Primary School are located on the Arima Old Road.
The taxi-drivers said many pupils prefer to travel in PH taxis because the drivers are young and their cars are cool compared to the “H” taxis.
They are begging pupils and women to be careful when travelling.