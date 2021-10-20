A shameless attempt to denigrate the President.
This was how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Tuesday night described the Opposition Leader’s motion to impeach President Paula-Mae Weekes “notwithstanding all the clarifications have come out” involving the imbroglio concerning the President, himself and the collapse of the Police Service Commission.
Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in San Fernando, Rowley noted that the Parliament was meeting today to deal with this attempt “to fire” the President.
He said the Opposition Leader had posed nine questions and he wanted to answer every one.
Question 1: When did he (the Prime Minister) advise the Police Service Commission that he had lost faith in the Commissioner of Police?
Answer: Sometime last year.
Question 2: What caused his loss of faith (in the former Commissioner of Police)?
Answer: His (the PM’s) good judgment and understanding.
Question 3: Did he only write the chairman (of the PolSC), or did he write all members of the Commission?
Answer: I wrote the chairman on the understanding that she was chairing a commission, and if I wrote the chairman, I in effect, wrote the commission.
Question 4: Did Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi know of this letter, or was (he) kept in the dark by his Prime Minister?
Answer: No minister in my Cabinet is ever in the dark.
Question 5: Did the Cabinet agree to undermine the process, or was this totally the Prime Minister’s action?
Answer: No action of the Cabinet involved any undermining of anything. The only time the Cabinet got anywhere near this matter is when we got legal opinion obtained by the National Security Council, which is a sub-unit of the Cabinet and that legal opinion was taken to the Cabinet and the Cabinet advised the Minister of National Security to advise the PolSC of the opinion of eminent senior counsel. There was no undermining involved there.
Question 6: What other action against the Commissioner of Police was undertaken?
Answer: Ask the Police Service Commission.
Question 7: How many other interferences has Rowley made over the last year since sending the “loss of confidence letter” to the PolSC?
Answer: The interface among the Prime Minister’s office, the President and the PolSC is never interference. It is interfacing in the highest tradition of the Commonwealth.
Question 8: Was confidential information about the PolSC being shared between the Office of the President and the Prime Minister?
Answer: Well, I would presume that conversations between the Prime Minister and the President on any matter are confidential until either officer decides to make it otherwise.
Question 9: Was there collusion by the President, the Prime Minister and PolSC to derail the Merit List from being sent to Parliament, or was it just coincidence that they happened to be at President’s House on August 12?
Answer: The President described exactly what happened—that a Merit List was brought to her and immediately withdrawn. So I don’t know how the Prime Minister and whoever else they choose to name got involved in “derailing” anything.
PM taking no advice
from Law Association
“In all the ra-ra, I saw a member of the Police Service Commission writing to the commission about the business of the commission, where he had an opinion, and sending that to a person who had sued the commission (Gary Griffith) and who was appearing in court the very said day that the letter (from the member of the PolSC) arrived.
“Did these people ask about any matter of sharing such confidential information? But they want to know what the Prime Minister and the President talk about. I’m not telling you!” he said.
The Prime Minister also said he was taking no advice from the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago, which had taken issue with him for speaking about a matter (the issue of granting bail to persons charged with murder) which was going through the court “as though I could tell the court how to rule”.
The Prime Minister said he was duty-bound to bring the issue to the attention the people he represents.
“Any one of you who knows that this country is progressing down a road to give bail to murderers, stand up.
“And my job is to let you know that,” he said.
“And if you express yourself and that expression... influences the Judiciary, so shall it be and so must it be,” he said.
He said the Law Association seemed to only exist to promote UNC foolishness and stays silent when all kinds of matters are happening requiring the hearing of its voice.
“The minute they feel they could support the UNC in dotishness, there is a Law Association,” he said.