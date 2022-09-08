The Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria diving tragedy got off to an embarrassing start yesterday with commission chairman Queen’s Counsel Jerome Lynch begging for intervention as he bemoaned the lack of basic resources, from stationary to staff, for the commission to perform its duties.
This has caused a delay of the commission’s work, but the chairman intends to have a draft report completed by Easter of 2023.
The commission is mandated to investigate the circumstances which led to the death of four LMCS divers who were undertaking maintenance works in a hyperbaric chamber, owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, when they were sucked into a pipeline on February 25, 2022.
A fifth diver survived.
At the first procedural hearing yesterday at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, Lynch said he would be surprised if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has a chair to sit on, as Energy Minister Stuart Young was forced to take chairs from the Office of the Prime Minister to give to the commission.
He noted that on July 7 when he was sworn in, he gave the assurance that the commission would work expeditiously, but now there are delays due to the absence of basic tools such as pens, paper, printers.
He said apart from “stalwart” secretary Sarah Sinanan, the commission has no administrative support and only on Monday (September 5) a manager, Russell Sieunarine, together with IT and technical support, were provided.
Patience, please
The CoE chairman also expressed his frustration over the unpreparedness of the commission’s offices. He said the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts was determined to be the place where the commission would have its offices, and that work was completed only on August 26 due to the efforts of UDeCOTT chairman Noel Garcia and his staff, who ensured it was not an “empty shell”.
Lynch said it is not his responsibility or anyone else’s for the slow provision of the basics to carry out their work. “And I know that the honourable Minister Stuart Young, MP, has been doing all he can to push this along, happily. As consequence, I understand that he plundered the offices of the Prime Minister in order to provide us with some chairs, desks and the basic office furniture over the last weekend,” he said.
Noting Young and the Prime Minister are abroad, Lynch said: “I do not know if the honourable Keith Rowley is now sitting on the floor as a result of having his offices plundered, but the fact is we got somewhere to sit. I await with some considerable concern for pens to write with, paper to write on, printers to print on, scanners to scan with, the Internet to connect to. The upshot is that we are falling behind and I wish to emphasise that it is not the responsibility of any of those who are sitting here on this side, that we have had this slip in timing.
“Whilst we stand ready to begin with what we are charged to do, we cannot do so without the basic tools to carry it out. To those whose responsibility it is to equip, I ask publicly—please help us do our job, go the extra mile to provide us with the necessary tools to carry out this enquiry without further delay.”
Lynch also disclosed the commission received over 4,500 pages of evidence encompassing statements from witnesses, documents, videos and photographs.
“We have no one to process it. There is a limit to what one lady (secretary) can do,” he said.
He noted that the process of evidence gathering has begun in earnest, but there is much more to do and taking statements from important witnesses will require care.
“None of that can properly start until we have the right equipment... I ask you all once again to please exercise a degree of patience with us,” he said.
November 21 start aim
Lynch insisted that to ensure there is no “further slippage”, hearings should start no later than November 21.
He reiterated the need for resources to be provided to the commission, and urged all to cooperate and work hard to meet the set timeline. “I hope that we can count on the continuing cooperation of the minister and his staff to ensure that this commission has all that it needs to proceed as quickly and as smoothly as possible... It is in the interest of the families whose loved ones have died that we do all that we can to give them the facts and bring such solace as the truth can provide,” he said.
Efforts to reach Young for comment yesterday were futile.
Lynch also said it is in the public’s interest for the commission’s findings to be presented swiftly, as there are people who still work in the industry and such an incident must never happen again.
Lynch said for such a tragedy to occur in a modern country that is used to dealing with the extraction of oil and gas is both “surprising and shocking” in the 21st century.
The chairman called for a minute of silence for the men who died.
“One hundred and ninety-four days ago four men died when something happened that caused them to be sucked into a 30-inch pipe stretching across the seabed from Berth 6 to Berth 5. It is right that we should remember them with sorrow and compassion—not just them, but their families and friends who grieve for them... this enquiry cannot bring them back, but it can and it will provide answers to the inevitable question as to how this tragedy occurred,” he said.
Lynch further warned that the commission will not tolerate any “recalcitrant witnesses” who may try to thwart the commission’s work and not cooperate.
“The commission has the power to subpoena witnesses irrespective of whether or not they have legal counsel, and we shall not hesitate to use that power in the event that there are any recalcitrant witnesses who we believe have valuable evidence to provide,” he said.
He acknowledged the commission received correspondence from different lawyers asking for financial assistance to represent the families in particular of the deceased and the sole survivor.
Legal counsel
Lynch said yesterday that he supports counsel for the survivor and the relatives of the deceased, and the commission conveyed this to the attorneys, Young and the attorney general.
He, however, said the commission is governed by the Commission of Enquiry Act, which does not empower the commission to grant any kind of legal aid or to quantify any legal assistance that may be given.
“I’ve made it clear that as far as we are concerned, those who represent the families of the deceased and the sole survivor could and should be represented, but I do not have in our power the wherewithal to provide it. Seek it elsewhere, please,” he said.
“I want to be quite clear. Those who are directly involved with the issues that concern this enquiry cannot and will not be permitted to thwart the enquiry by making their cooperation with it contingent upon receiving legal assistance,” he added.
He said it is important to understand the commission-of-enquiry process is not an adversarial trial and the commission’s task is simply to get to the truth with the help of all of those who have evidence to supply.
The Sunday Express reported that Dr Che Dindial had written to the commission in July, advising that Freedom Law Chambers had been assisting the sole survivor, Christopher Boodram, the estate of deceased diver Rishi Nagassar through his common law wife Vanessa Kussie, and the family of deceased diver Yusuf Henry.
Dindial stated their clients’ willingness to assist the commission is conditional upon the ability to secure independent representation from their firm and the services of an independent expert.