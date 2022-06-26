An expensive alternative lifestyle

Arnold Chattergoon was sitting at his elder daughter’s hospital bed when he received a call that his house was on fire yesterday morning.

In the background, Chattergoon heard the voice of his five-year-old daughter, Amy, screaming for help. The child was trapped inside the family’s burning house with her grandmother, 72-year-old Everline Miller, and aunt, La-Keisha Grant, 22. Grant was six months pregnant.