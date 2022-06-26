An expensive alternative lifestyle

Can the average consumer afford alternative flour? Probably not.
Alternative flours are made from oats, quinoa, buckwheat, cassava, almond, dasheen and plantain, to name a few.
The Sunday Express did some checks with Massy Stores in Glencoe, which showed that the retail prices for various brands of alternative flour cost more than wheat flour.
While most of the alternative flours available at Massy Stores are imported, local brands like Cook’s Mate Oat Flour 680g and 454g retail for $29.72 and $20.50, respectively,
Another local alternative brand, Better Living, flaxseed flour 454g and Better Living Quinoa Flour 454g retail for $40.99, while Trini-style cassava flour 454g retails for $51.99.
Imported alternative brands like Bob’s Red Mill, Pereg and Yekof’s offer a wide variety of flours. Bob’s Red Mill Oat Flour (whole grain oat flour) 623g costs $57.99. Yekof’s Cassava Flour 350g retails for $27.75, Pereg banana flour and plantain flour 453g retail for $53.99, Bob’s Red Mill Organic Coconut Flour 453g retails for $81.99, Bob’s Red Mill Organic Brown Rice Flour 680g retails for $96.99, and Bob’s Red Mill Almond Flour 453g retails for $125.99.
Change in mentality
Local small business owners like Akeila Dalrymple, who has been producing alternative flour, said while the increase in flour prices is a cause for concern, it is an opportunity for consumers to support local businesses. Dalrymple makes flour from every ground provision one can think of, and sells her flour at $25 for a half-pound and $45 for a pound.
Dalrymple, the founder of Heaven Bliss who has been producing alternative flour since 2015, said she has seen an increase in interest in her products. “I know we are sensitive now because of the economy, but I am hoping to see a change in mentality in our people in terms of eating better and supporting what we have locally and enhancing what we have locally,” Dalrymple said.
The entrepreneur said, however, more has to be done to support local artisans. “I want to see all the artisans who are utilising the gifts we have locally to do better, to make something innovative and to help us as a people to be sustainable,” she said.
She added, “I am hoping that the Government will work with artisans by bringing in more machinery to help us, more facilities to help us and create partnerships and linkages with various farmers. In this way, the farmers won’t have goods staying on their hands and we, as artisans, won’t have to always go looking for high-quality goods. Our products can be beneficial for schools so they can better control what children are eating. If we also provide hospitals with healthier options, then the elderly and expectant mothers will also benefit,” Dalrymple said.
How it started
Dalrymple, from Carenage, was looking for other options apart from cereal for her newborn, when she discovered she could make her own flour. “About seven years ago, I had my daughter and I didn’t want to give her cereal. Based on the research that I did, I realised there were a lot of hormones and sugar in the cereals, so I wanted a healthier alternative, so I started to do cassava for her,” she said.
Dalrymple started to look into ways to effectively dry and preserve her ground provisions to have them readily available for her daughter. People became interested and started to order her alternative flour, and this is when her business began.
She said it takes two to three days to produce her flour. “Most of the ground provisions have high water content, so when they are dried they come down to almost nothing. So, basically, I would use ten pounds of fresh green bananas to make green banana flour.
“Different raw materials have different drying times, it depends on the water content of the raw material. So pumpkin, which has a lot of water content, would take a longer time to dry, as opposed to cassava, which will dry within two days,” Dalrymple said.
Making sure the drying temperature is right is key in producing a good-quality product. “We don’t dry at a high temperature. We dry it at a moderately low temperature because that way it’s not too low to encourage fungus growth and bacteria, but also not too high to actually kill the nutritional value.
“Our products are live food, so even when it’s dried it’s supposed to have all the nutrients as if it was in its natural state,” she said.
Dalrymple said sometimes it may be necessary to add a little all-purpose flour to the alternative options, depending on what is being baked or cooked.
Heaven Bliss can be found at the farmer’s market at the Queen’s Park Savannah, or at Starlight Pharmacy in Diego Martin.