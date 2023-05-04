An explosion of violence.
This was how senior police officers described six killings recorded in Trinidad and Tobago between Tuesday afternoon and yesterday morning.
The victims were Anthony Reyes, 22; Zynika Adams, 26; Emmanuel Edwards Eastman, 68, of Tobago; Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz; Dale Alexander, 43, a mason of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village; and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi-driver of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension.
Their deaths have pushed the murder toll to 206 for the year so far compared with 185 for the same period in 2022.
The latest incident was reported about 8.10 a.m. yesterday in St Ann’s.
Police reports said that Reyes, an aspiring “Trinibad” singer, was at Symond Valley Road when two gunmen ran into a yard and shot him dead.
Police found 5.56mm and 9mm casings at the scene of the shooting.
Reyes’ relatives said he was an aspiring artiste who was killed over comments he made during a recent freestyle session where he allegedly called out and insulted a member of a gang.
“Entertainment is what have him lying down there. The type of music he chose to sing and dabble in. He should have followed Michael (Jackson) and did pop and soul. Or even a little calypso would have worked for him, or even a little conscious or a wine and jam. But, no, he chose to be a Trinibad artiste and said some things that have him lying here. And it’s strange for us. ’Cause all that rah-rah he would have said, it’s all just talk.
“Tony is a loving fella. He’s not a disrespectful youth at all. Everyone here is good with him. I know people who right now can’t catch themselves because they still can’t believe he got killed like this. He’s a good boy in this area. He grow up in this area. His mother is from St Ann’s,” a relative said.
“So it was his mouth, the things he said in his songs that got him in trouble, and that I still don’t understand. Because he doesn’t live that life, so to see he died from just things he would have said and don’t mean is off-putting to me because this area is so quiet and it’s so family-oriented. We don’t know about any six gangs or eight or nine. So they came from wherever they came and killed him over nothing.”
Residents of the area called on the Government to put all necessary measures in place to control crime before it got fully out of control.
Three killed in
Santa Cruz
In Santa Cruz, Charles, Alexander and Parouse were fatally shot while liming in a bar.
A fourth person was wounded during the attack by gunmen and remained in serious condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital up to last night.
The group of men were liming at Webster’s Bar in Cantaro Extension when about 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday, two masked men entered the premises and opened fire on the group.
The suspects opened fire on Charles first while Alexander and Parouse both attempted to hide.
Charles was the operator of the bar.
Alexander attempted to hide under a pool table but was shot by one of the gunmen.
The men then began removing items from the bodies of Alexander and Parouse before they ran outside and into a vehicle.
The suspects then drove off.
Parouse’s wife, who asked not to be named, said the family was still trying to come to terms with the incident.
They said that Parouse was a father of five and a grandfather of two.
“Normally, he would work his vehicle as a taxi. Apart from that, he was very much involved in sports. He loved football. Presently, he was an assistant coach in Chaguanas. He even brought the clothes last night for me to wash and the clothes are still (in the home). He came from training (Tuesday) with the clothes, ’cause he would normally do that for the team.
“He dropped it off, and he and my sister were talking for a bit and then he said that he was going up the road for a while. And then 20 minutes later, this happened. This here it’s not something that happened to him alone, it’s something that happened to the community. It’s been happening for a couple of months, this violence, and I don’t know if the police can deal with it,” Parouse’s wife said.
The Express was told that the three victims went to the bar to watch a basketball game and to play pool, and they were there with a group of people, including other relatives.
“So this here would have been a massacre if they continued to shoot up the place. Because all the other people in the bar were family, more or less. Words cannot express my disbelief right now. Not only for my family but for what is happening in such a beautiful place like Santa Cruz,” a relative said. “I don’t know what is happening, I don’t know the influence which is causing this, but I pray that there would be an end to this thing.
It is not nice to see young people just fall flat. I am in pain. I pray it stops soon. Santa Cruz is a place where everyone knows each other or is related in some way or the other. It’s only the people who move in here recently that are not family.
“So we don’t know why this happened. Not at all. My nephew was there and all. He was outside the bar walking and he see the people come out with the gun and he ran straight home, and his foot is now damaged. So this, as sad as it is, I acknowledge that it could have been a lot worse.”
Alexander’s relatives said he was a father of three children, aged 18, 11 and one.
“Just Monday, we were talking with him on how the place cool down now. Because there was a war in the area last year. But like we talk too soon. Because now Alex gone. Innocent lives were lost. He was good with everybody. He went there to get a number for someone and he end up liming. And now he’s dead. Just like that. It’s not easy in this place right now at all. The man never troubled anyone. In fact, he was looking forward to the Redemption concert this weekend. We are all just in shock,” the Express was told by one of his relatives.
Killed visiting son
Adams was killed in Diego Martin when he visited Waterwheel Road to see his infant son.
Police were told that around 5.25 p.m. on Tuesday, he went to see his five-month-old when two masked men came to the property and shot him in the front yard.
Adams, 23, was taken to the St James medical facility where he was pronounced dead.
The examining doctor found he had 29 bullet wounds.
At the scene, police officers retrieved 12 9mm shells, ten 40-calibre casings and five other bits of metal.
Police also took possession of the car in which Adams came to the house.
The suspects were not held.