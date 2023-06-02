An honour for T&T, says PM

Permanent representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Dennis Francis is the new president of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Francis is the first nominee from Trinidad and Tobago to be elected for the position.
With a bang of the gavel and loud applause, he was elected at the General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters in New York yesterday.
As UNGA president, he will preside over high-level meetings, shape the priorities of the General Assembly and play a crucial role in facilitating negotiations among member states.
He will take on his new position in September succeeding Csaba Horosi of Hungary and will preside over the annual gathering of world leaders later that month.
After his election, Francis told the assembly that “education is the great liberator, lifting people up the social ladder and strengthening society in the process”, the Associated Press reported.
Come September, he said a key focus when world leaders meet will be to re-energise action to deliver on UN goals for 2030 as they are seriously lagging.
These include ending extreme poverty and ensuring quality secondary education for all children to achieving gender equality, reducing inequality and taking urgent action to combat climate change.
Congratulating him yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley praised Francis along with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and his team for an “excellent campaign which resulted in the signal honour of the acclamation of Trinidad and Tobago as the choice of the international community to preside over the business of the 78th Session of the UNGA next September”.
In a statement yesterday, Rowley said Francis’ win is an acknowledgement of the high esteem in which the country is held and is proof that Trinidad and Tobago may be small in size but not insignificant in stature.
As a leader among small island developing states (SIDS), he said T&T confidently looks forward to a successful conference under the theme of “peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability”.
The Opposition also extended congratulations to Francis on his unopposed election as UNGA president.
The UNC in a statement wished Francis every success as president.
In a release yesterday, the UNC described Francis as a distinguished career diplomat in the T&T foreign service, who will do the nation proud in his new assignment.
The United Nations Country Team also congratulated Francis.
“This is the first time that a nominee from Trinidad and Tobago has been elected UNGA President,” it noted in a statement.
With almost four decades of professional experience as a career diplomat in the ministry, Francis has served in a number of positions including non-resident ambassador and director, Multilateral Relations Division, permanent representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations in Geneva, High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Jamaica and Deputy Consul General and Consul for Trade, Investment and Economic Affairs for the Consulate General of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto, Canada.