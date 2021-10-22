‘An inglorious episode’ in T&T’s history

The infamous Yasin Abu Bakr, leader of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen, who led an attempted coup on July 27, 1990, passed away on Thursday night.
Bakr’s death was announced on Facebook by his son, Fuad Abu Bakr. He died just days after celebrating his birthday with family, and a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the death of one of his wives. Abu Bakr’s failed 1990 coup attempt had inspired songs like calypsonian Preacher’s “Abu Bakr Take Over”.
In the aftermath of his passing, there were mixed views on his legacy.
Part of T&T’s
history
Journalist Dominic Kalipersad, who was held hostage at state-owned television station TTT, commented yesterday:
“He is part of our history. In that context, however, apart from understandably emotional reactions to his actions in 1990, the deep-rooted causes of the attempt at a coup d’etat are yet to be effectively analysed. May his soul rest in peace.”
‘An inglorious
episode’
In a brief phone interview yesterday, former foreign affairs minister Winston Dookeran, who acted as prime minister during the coup, said: “As I reflect upon his life, I think it is an inglorious episode in the history of T&T that will never be erased. I do express my condolences to the family for their personal loss.”
Dookeran was one of the ministers held hostage by the Muslimeen during the attempted coup, but was freed early in order to act as prime minister. The Muslimeen wanted him to replace ANR Robinson.
A great loss
Palo Seco Imam Brother Lorris Ballack, chairman of the Islamic School at Mucurapo, said: “I am at the cemetery. They walked from Munroe Road (Cunupia). It’s a great loss to me. I am Muslim. I will miss my leader. But my business is to ensure we keep the organisation going for other 100 years. We have to carry on the struggle.”
Asked if the men who took part in the insurrection were there, he said: “Yes. Most of them who live here, are here. Brother Kala is here.”
Nothing
extraordinary to say
Former dean of the Anglican Church Fr Canon Clarke, who served as a mediator during the six-day siege, said: He has gone to his paradise. I have not been in contact in him. I am sorry he has passed away, but all of us have to go that go.
“There is a time appointed to die, that’s what the Anglican faith teaches. I don’t know what caused the death. I saw him somewhere and he looked feeble. I have nothing extraordinary to say.”
In previous interview with the Express, Clarke maintained he did not want another coup. And, he also said the commission of enquiry into 1990 “wasted” his time “since nothing came out of it”. Clarke had lamented that other people who were supposed to testify never turned up. Bakr never testified.
‘He died without telling the truth’
Former 1990 coup hostage Wendell Eversley, who led the call for a commission of enquiry into the coup, said yesterday: “It’s sad. He died without telling the nation the truth of 1990. He was the main mastermind behind it. Abu Bakr did not get up one night and decide to overthrow an elected government. He was marching with politicians and religious leaders. They were in support of him.
“When the coup took place, he thought he would have been hailed as a hero. I don’t know how he can be hailed as a hero when he launched an attack on our democracy. I witnessed Lorraine Caballero (Parliament clerk) bleed to death in front of me. After 31 years, the government did not recognise those who lost their lives. Caballero’s daughter, Afeisha, continues to mourn her mother.”
Moving to Thursday’s parliamentary sitting on the Opposition’s motion to impeach President Paula-Mae Weekes, he said: “What I witnessed in Parliament, I asked myself if it was another coup. This time they were militants. But this time, it was headed by another woman. I asked myself if another coup was in the making.”
He added: “Abu Bakr is dead. What about the brainwashed individuals who are bent on upholding his ideology? Would the new leader move away the ideas from the ideas of the late leader? I pray to God we never experience something like 1990. That’s why I keep calling for constitutional reform and justice. The leaders need to take their roles seriously. We need leaders whom young people can look up to with morals and integrity.”
No answers
Afeisha Caballero, daughter of the late Lorraine Caballero, told the Express yesterday: “I never got the answers I was seeking. I never had a chance to meet with him. Then if I got a chance, I did not know if I could deal with the answers I would get. I felt sad today, thinking about my mother. I felt relieved in some way that Abu Bakr had died. I keep in touch with Wendell Eversley. He has always looked out for me and my brother.”