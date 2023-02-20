An inspiration to the end

Mitera Balkaran’s battle with cancer is over.
The 33-year-old mechanical engineer succumbed to her illness and died early on Saturday morning at San Fernando General Hospital after landing in Trinidad about two weeks prior.
The Express was informed by Balkaran’s family that she had passed away, and her husband Konstantin told her followers of the news by posting a video on Balkaran’s TikTok page on Saturday.
He stated, “I’m very heartbroken that I have to let you know that Mitera passed away early this morning at San Fernando Hospital, the same hospital she was born in 33 years ago.”
Up until her last breath, she was surrounded by Konstantin and her family. Mitera’s dying moments are detailed in the nearly three-minute TikTok video.
Konstantin said, “I was dreading doing this post for a long time. I knew this day would come, but I didn’t expect it to be so soon. It’s heartbreaking that we didn’t get to have our wedding. She really would have loved that. I want to thank all of you for all the love and support that you gave Mity. She really felt it, and that was very helpful for her. Please keep spreading Mity’s story.
“Keep sharing her story to raise awareness for sarcoma cancer because that was very dear to her.”
In August 2021, Balkaran received a diagnosis of Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma (UPS), a rare type of cancer. The 33-year-old then boldly shared her struggle on TikTok and used her platform to discuss the illness.
In addition, Balkaran’s husband Konstantin stressed the need to raise public awareness about UPS and asked people to visit their doctor if they felt any unusual lumps on their bodies because that is how Balkaran’s cancer journey started. Konstantin only asked that the phrase “Mity lost the battle with cancer” not be used because it implied that those who battle cancer are losers, which is completely untrue. “On the contrary, those who battle cancer are the strongest people, and Mitera was the strongest person I have ever known and probably the strongest person that I will ever know.”
The Express had the final interview with Balkaran. She was happy and excited to be back home, and couldn’t wait to see herself as a Hindu bride. The following is that interview:
To meet Mitera Balkaran is to meet a woman who never does anything half-heartedly. While she may look like the girl next door, Balkaran’s personality exudes strength and charm that fill the room.
The Express was invited to Balkaran’s childhood home in Claxton Bay two Fridays ago to have an exclusive sit-down interview with her. With a big smile on her face and a bright summer dress on, Balkaran sat down among her mother’s many plants, which have become her little outdoor oasis.
She said, “Given my condition, my doctor back in Belgium did not want me to leave and go back home to Trinidad, but he understood my decision. Apart from my husband, Konstantin, I have no family in Belgium to take care of me, and I refused to die there alone.”
With her mind firmly made up, Balkaran landed in Trinidad on February 7. Apart from her doctor visits, she quickly immersed herself in some of her favourite local foods—from doubles to saheena, and even mango chow. Soaking up the sun and doing some sightseeing across Trinidad, Balkaran says while she wishes her visit was for a fun holiday, she knows it is goodbye.
While many in Belgium know Balkaran as a mechanical engineer, back in Trinidad, Balkaran has become a social media sensation—a “Wonder Woman” to many, their very own hero.
Balkaran’s story about her cancer diagnosis and her struggles to get better, which she has documented on her TikTok page, has captured the minds and hearts of Trinidadians, who have extended words of comfort for her courage in sharing her story so openly. Balkaran has over 16,000 followers on TikTok, and her videos are watched by thousands of people all over the world. She has been adamant about using her platform to talk about the good and bad days she has with the disease, as well as to bring attention to Undifferentiated Pleomorphic High-grade Sarcoma (UPS).
She said, “There are days I cry; I cried last night.” When I think about the time I have left, I get afraid. “My thoughts are not for me, but for the people I love who I would leave behind.”
She knew Konstantin
was the one
While life has definitely dealt Balkaran some awful speed bumps, it has not been all bad. In 2017, she met Konstantin Bellut in Ireland, and the two became friends, and the bond they shared grew into love. The couple got married in 2020, not long before the Covid-19 pandemic caused lockdowns all over the world, and they haven’t been apart since.
Sharing a bit of their love story, Balkaran chuckled and said, “We matched on Tinder.” We decided to meet up over St Patrick’s Day weekend, and it was a very exciting environment. I always tell people it wasn’t a date; it was a meet-and-greet. “I didn’t have to put in much effort; I was just myself.” Balkaran said the two shared similar interests, and there was a spark. While this may seem innocuous to some people, this little detail helped Balkaran realise Konstantin was the one.
She said, “While walking me home from one of our many dates, I noticed that his keyring had Simba on it.” The Lion King is my favourite movie, and it brought back so many wonderful memories that I quickly felt comfortable—like home. I have always read, ‘You know the person is the one when you feel safe and calm’.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Konstantin said, “I came out of a long-term relationship that wasn’t for me. We became friends first, and I realised we have a lot in common. We both share a passion for travelling.” Balkaran says she has been to 37 countries in her 33 years of life.
“We would have gone more places, but Covid had everyone grounded for some time. Konstantin and I had a brief, five-minute ceremony at a courthouse in Belgium.
“I wore something off the rack. I had none of my family there; only his family was able to be in attendance. That’s why I wanted to do a Hindu wedding and have my family around me since they didn’t get to be part of that and see me as a bride.”
The couple always wanted to have children but, sadly, Balkaran has had to put that dream away forever.
She said, “I always wanted to have a daughter. I tried my best throughout all the cancer treatments to preserve my fertility, but I guess it was all for naught, given the outcome.”
‘I am grateful’
Looking at her shaved head and missing leg, Balkaran says when she often thought of herself as a Hindu bride, she never envisioned herself looking like this. She said, “I am often told I don’t look like a ‘sick person’, and I guess that’s a good thing. It is not the way I want to be remembered.
“My biggest accomplishment has been my life. I was always up for a new adventure and will continue to embrace life to the fullest. In the short time I have been on Earth so far, I have accomplished a lot. “From studying abroad, getting first-class honours in mechanical engineering, travelling the world, meeting my soulmate, and doing a job that I love, I have achieved more than most people my age, and for that I am grateful.”
Balkaran says she is more than just cancer, and wants people to remember the fun and free-spirited person that she is.
While Balkaran did not want to share too much about her upcoming nuptials, she did give the Express a few wedding details. “I am a Caribbean woman and proud of my Indian heritage, so my wedding is going to be totally local. I plan to do a very tropical theme and use a lot of local flowers.”
Grateful for the constant love and support shown by everyone, the 33-year-old mechanical engineer wanted to make the most of her time by creating happy memories with those closest to her.
While Balkaran did not reveal the date or venue for the wedding ceremony, the couple asked that the public respect their privacy.