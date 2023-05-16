An LGBT plea

ACTIVISTS with the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) community said yesterday they still faced mostly “silence” from the Government in seeking more legislative protection and have called on policy-makers to hasten the process.
Angelique Nixon, lecturer at The University of the West Indies’ (The UWI) Institute for Gender and Development Studies, has renewed the LGBTQTI community’s call for outstanding pieces of legislation, such as amendments to the Equal Opportunity Act, to be addressed.
Nixon was among panellists speaking at a virtual discussion hosted by the Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation (CAISO), to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).
Caiso presented its “2022 Wholeness & Justice Insights Report”, based on a second year of providing “clinical, legal, and wholeness development services to Trinidad and Tobago’s LGBTQI+ communities”.
Nixon is among founding members of Caiso’s “Sex and Gender Justice’s Wholeness and Justice”, which was started to increase legal and social protection for LGBTQI+ people in T&T.
She said yesterday the call to amend the EOC Act “has been repeated for over a decade” and has been supported by the Equal Opportunities Commission.
Nixon said “we call on the Government to push forward in following through with promises made year after year” and to address outstanding legislative matter impacting the LGBTQI community.
“We still have a long way,” Nixon said, with regard to T&T policy framework and public education on LGBTQI rights, including accessibility to legal services that recognise such situations as same-sex unions.
Nixon said prior to that amendment, it “wasn’t automatic that same-sex couples were easily accessing the protection”.
She said policy and legislative development, as well as education, increased accessibility to services including in the courts.
Nixon said in the Justice and Wholeness programme’s first year, people were less willing to seek redress but more are coming forward seeking justice for problems such intimate partner violence.
No political force
Nixon said the LGBTQI community and its activists were mostly “hearing silence” from policy makers, adding:
“There appears to be a lack of political courage and political will to stand up for LGBTQI rights. There is not a clear stance.”
Nixon said this may be related to the State’s appeal of 2018’s landmark judgement decriminalising sexual activity between consenting male adults, in the case brought against the State by Jason Jones.
Nixon said, however, since then Caiso has put out a large amount of policy agenda and this has been “shared with all of Government”.
She said suggestion included 13 policy points that the Government could “meaningfully do to transform the LGBTQI experience and tackle levels of discrimination”.
Nixon said of the community as well that “we are also tired and that’s why Justice and Wholeness was born, to take matters into our own hands and fill those gaps within the policies and make them work for us, when there is no protection”.
Caiso’s community lawyer, Donielle Jones, recalled the 2019 case, through the Equal Opportunities Commission of Rishi Persad Maharaj versus Cascadia Hotel Ltd, where Maharaj was a gay man being harassed by a heterosexual and was told that he ought not to be bothered by the actions because he was a homosexual.
“That’s how ridiculous it is for some in the workplace,” Jones stated, adding that even following a court’s judgement in Maharaj’s favour the State had not yet amended the EOC Act.
Nixon noted that among the Justice and Wholeness programme’s findings was that “housing” remained a critical problem especially among LGBTQI youth, as disenfranchisement from families was still an issue.
“We are calling on the Government to respond,” Nixon said.