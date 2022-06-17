An only child lost to murder

That night in June 2018, Vishnu and Waheeda Ganesh lost more than their only child. The Princes Town couple lost a future which included the boy they had raised and loved, and who was taken away from them in the most tragic way.
The gunmen who pumped a bullet into the 19-year-old’s head that night may not have known he was an only child who adored his parents, or that he wanted to become a pilot.
The gunmen did not know Eric Ganesh was a member of the Church of God and was prepared to attend Sunday service with his parents the next morning.
His parents say the loss has been an unspeakable trauma.
Vishnu Ganesh said his life revolved around his only child. He said his wife, Waheeda, never recovered from the loss, and spends her days grieving silently.
In an interview on Tuesday, Ganesh said: “We had built our lives around Eric. He was our future, our everything. After that night, our lives were shattered.
“This feeling I cannot describe... my wife never recovered. We cannot move on. It is an emptiness which can never be filled.”
The father said he was pained by the lengthy police investigation and disappointed that the police had stopped contacting him.
The case was never solved.
The shooting occurred on June 9, 2018, near the family’s St Charles Village, Princes Town, home.
Eric had helped his parents close the family’s barbecue stall and walked across to the neighbour’s house, where his friends were repairing a motorcycle.
The teen was standing at the entrance of the gateway when gunmen opened fire.
Eric was hit in the head. He died at the scene. The shooters escaped in a waiting vehicle.
He was the only person injured in the shooting, but investigators have confirmed Eric was not the target.
Police obtained closed-circuit television footage of the shooting.
The video showed that the gunmen were not firing at the teenager, but at a vehicle parked on the roadway.
The occupants of that vehicle ran out, in Eric’s direction, and escaped the gunmen.
Eric was the only one hit.
Police believe the gunmen followed that vehicle to the location in a vehicle with a false registration number.
Ganesh said: “Everybody involved in something now. We didn’t know what was going on. If my son knew what was happening, he would not be there. He was quiet. Once he has Internet and he had his friends outside, that was it.
“We would always tell him about doing the right thing, and he knows how the country is and he was trying to be careful.”
He said Eric assisted them in operating a barbecue stall at their home on weekends. The family had closed the stall and was preparing to go to bed, when Eric asked his father to go over to the house next door where his friends were repairing a motorcycle around 10 p.m.
The barbecue stall has since been shut down.
Touching
people’s lives
Ganesh returned to work, as a heavy equipment operator, a year after the shooting. His wife stays at home.
“I call my wife all day to check on her. I decided to return to work more than a year later because I have bills and I know Eric would want us to have a comfortable life.
“This work is a blessing. Everyone is good to me. The other employees treat me well and it is like therapy sometimes,” he said.
Ganesh said not a day goes by that he does not yearn to hear his son’s voice and to hug him.
His wife, he said, sits on the back steps each night and gazes at the stars.
“There is this one star that she looks at. And one night the star was not there and she said, ‘Papa, where you tonight?’ and a few minutes later the star was there. We are trying to cope in our own little way,” he said.
Ganesh said he missed sitting with his son on evenings and chatting about life.
The teen would tell his father about the crime situation and how they needed to be careful.
“He said we need to stick together and we need to pray. He said he wanted to be a legend and he will touch people’s lives. And he did touch so many people’s lives. We saw that after he died. He was a legend,” he said.
The father said he has no regrets, as he is confident he was a good father to his son.
“I have no regrets because I know I took my role as a father seriously. We were good parents to Eric. He would introduce us to his friends as ‘the coolest parents ever’, and that made me proud. We built a close relationship.
“He was respectful and always tried to make us happy. He would tell his mom when he became a pilot, he would fly her all over the world,” he said.
Eric was remembered at his school’s graduation, following his death. The Open Bible High School presented the teen’s parents with an award in his honour and shared memories of him at school.
And in 2019, Vishnu and Waheeda Ganesh launched the Eric Ganesh Foundation, distributing gifts to children at Christmas.
“The idea came about one day as my wife and I were sitting and talking about Eric, and she recalled that when he was about 13 years old he saw a group of men riding motorcycles and handing out presents to children.
“Eric looked at us and said he wanted to do that, too. He wanted to make children happy,” he said.
The couple began raising funds and, with the help of relatives and their son’s close friends, the first annual toy drive was a success.
“But because of Covid restrictions we were unable to continue the toy drive in a big way. We are looking forward to doing it again soon,” he said.
Ganesh said the joy and peace they experienced during the toy drive was immense.
“That was our little Christmas miracle. We have been grieving for so long. Our only child was taken away from us. But that feeling of peace we got with the toy drive was something we cannot describe,” he said.
And since Eric loved Christmas, the couple began a tradition of adding his photograph and a decoration to the Christmas tree every year.
